Over the summer, San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk made no secret that he wanted to play for the Washington Commanders this season, given the amount of gear he was wearing in his social media videos and posts.

Nonetheless, that didn’t happen, as the player didn’t file for reinstatement to get off the reserved/left squad list. However, since hiring Drew Rosenhaus, Aiyuk has gone through the process and was reinstated from the reserve/left squad list.

Still, the 49ers have yet to cut him, and it doesn’t appear that the Niners will cut him until they have to, with his roster exemption lasting until Nov. 24. Nonetheless, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Nov. 18 that Aiyuk has mended fences with Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels.

As a result, the speculation is back on whether the Commanders will take a flyer on Aiyuk once the Niners do release him. Nonetheless, during a Nov. 19 appearance on 106.7 The Fan, Fowler stated that he doesn’t think Washington should pursue the wideout.

“I don’t know that he [makes sense for the Commanders] at this stage,” Fowler said. “I think if Brandon Aiyuk signs somewhere, it’s probably going to have to be a practice squad spot, I would guess. So maybe it’s worth a flyer. This is a team that’s pretty deep into the season. We’ll see, but I don’t know that they need him at this stage.”

Commanders Should Roll With Current Pass-Catching Group

Aiyuk recorded 294 receptions for 4,305 receiving yards and has scored 27 touchdowns in 70 games during his career with the Niners, per StatMuse.

Nonetheless, Fowler again reiterated that taking a flyer and hoping he can recover this past form might not be best for Washington. Fowler is a fan of the receiver group that the Commanders have and doesn’t need Aiyuk.

“The Rams certainly, he would fit what they do,” Fowler added. “He could kind of play that Davante Adams role. He’s a bigger receiver. He’s good after the catch. He can run that inside slant that they love to run. He’s tough. That’s when he’s rolling. Obviously, we don’t know what he is right now for sure.

“The Commanders, on paper, are certainly losing Terry McLaurin, but it seems like they have a good thing going with Stefon Diggs, Antonio Williams, and Chig Okonkwo, that trio with some other pieces mixed in, like Treylon Burks and Ben Sinnott and those guys. So, I kind of like their passing game right now. I just don’t know if they need that headache, so to speak.”

Is 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk In Football Shape?

Moreover, if the Commanders do pursue Aiyuk, the next question is whether he’s in football shape since the last time he stepped out on the field was in 2024. There’s also the deal with his severe knee injury and whether he’s 100 percent recovered.

“I believe [he’s in shape], but to what extent is unclear,” Fowler said. “I think there were serious questions over the summer about whether he wanted to play again at all. He did have a serious knee injury before that took a while to recover from.

“It sounds like part of the issue in the past was whether he felt comfortable with the 49ers’ rehab plan for him. I think he tried to do some of that on his own, and that’s partly why he was gone… I have questions about what kind of shape he’s in. He hasn’t played any football in two years. I just can’t imagine there’s much of a market.

“I think somebody will bring him in for a workout, take a flyer, and put him on a practice squad. But it’s been two years. Maybe he can regain his form at some point, but I do believe you’ve got to get into football shape before that happens.”