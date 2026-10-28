NFL Proposed Trade Sends Commanders 73-Game Starter

The Washington Commanders sit in last place of the NFC East with now less than two weeks until the league’s trade deadline. But that doesn’t mean the Commanders won’t make additions through trades before that deadline.

At least Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox sees that as a possibility. On Wednesday, Knox named the Commanders a potential trade suitor for Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker.

Knox also projected the veteran’s trade value as a 2027 fourth-round pick.

“Hooker has been a solid starter for the Titans and is still only 28 years old,” wrote Knox. “He’s allowed an opposing passer rating of just 81.2 in coverage this season, and he would undoubtedly draw interest from teams in need of secondary help.”

Hooker has spent eight years in the NFL, all of which have been with the Titans. This season, he has posted 46 combined tackles, including one for loss in six games. He has also registered three pass defenses and two interceptions.

Commanders Urged to Acquire Safety Amani Hooker From Titans

Getty Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox proposed the Washington Commanders acquire Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker at the NFL trade deadline.

The Commanders tried out three defensive backs Tuesday, which was a pretty clear indication the team is seeking more potential depth in the secondary. Rather than add a tryout player, likely to the practice squad, Washington could target Hooker in a trade.

At 1-6, the Titans should be sellers at the NFL trade deadline. While a fourth-round pick isn’t insignificant, the Commanders wouldn’t be selling the farm to make an addition while in last place.

Hooker also wouldn’t be a rental player if the Commanders don’t want him to be. The safety has two more years left on his current contract. Next season, he will have a $13.15 million cap hit. That hit will increase in 2028, but the Commanders wouldn’t only incur a $2.87 million dead cap hit if they released the safety before the 2028 regular season.

Hooker has never made the Pro Bowl or All-Pro team. But he’s been a reliable starter throughout his career. Last season, he had 81 combined tackles with three tackles for loss. Hooker also registered one quarterback hit, one sack and eight pass defenses in 16 games.