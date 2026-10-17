NFL Announces Multiple Commanders Punishments Ahead of 49ers Game

The NFL came down on multiple members of the Washington Commanders for their on-field actions against the New York Giants in Week 5.

Cornerback Amik Robertson must pay a fine of $12,537 for unnecessary roughness (low block), which he committed during the overtime period. The league also dinged linebacker Dorance Armstrong to the tune of $11,941 for unnecessary roughness (facemask) for a play that happened during the opening quarter, according to the NFL Office of Gameday Accountability.

The league announced the financial penalties for Robertson and Armstrong on Saturday, October 17, two days before Washington (1-3-1) tries to bounce back from a disappointing Week 5 overtime tie on the road against an undefeated San Francisco 49ers (5-0) team on Monday Night Football.

Commanders Face Several Injury Concerns Heading Into MNF, as RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt Out vs. 49ers

The Commanders have a tough task ahead of them given all of their injury concerns heading into Week 6.

Perhaps chief among them is the absence of starting running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who didn’t practice all week after suffering a groin injury. Joining Croskey-Merrit on the sideline Monday night will be quarterback Marcus Mariota, defensive end Charles Omenihu and outside linebacker Javonte Jean-Baptiste.

A total of nine players are questionable approximately 48 hours before kickoff in the Bay Area, which Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic expounded upon via an X post on Saturday afternoon.

“The Commanders added C Lucas Patrick to the injury report because of an illness,” she reported. “He is questionable for Monday night, along with Stefon Diggs, Javon Kinlaw and 6 others.”

Washington Must Shake Off Late-Game Disappointment From Week 5 Tie With Giants

Beyond the injuries Washington must overcome against one of the top opponents in the NFL, the team must also move past the lingering frustration following late-game mistakes against the Giants in Week 5 that led to a 27-27 tie.

The Commanders held a two-score lead in the second half, which they let slip away. They then failed to capitalize on an overtime fumble by the Giants because of clock-management mistakes late in overtime.

Despite having the football in field goal range with upwards of one minute to play, Washington mismanaged the end of the game, running the clock out by accident and failing to attempt a game-winning kick.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels and head coach Dan Quinn have each taken serious heat for those issues all week long, with each man accepting responsibility for a gaffe that could define the season when all is said and done — not to mention cost Quinn, and potentially several members of his coaching staff, their jobs ahead of the 2027 campaign.