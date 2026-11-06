Commanders Called Out for NFL’s ‘Biggest Trade Deadline Mistake’

If you want to point to a decision the Washington Commanders made that may have signaled they were headed in the wrong direction over the last two seasons, start with their 2024 in-season trade for New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Let’s start with the fact that the Commanders, who added Lattimore in hopes of cementing their contender status, made a deal for a player who wasn’t just past his prime but was actually injured at the time of the trade.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski recently put the Lattimore trade in the spotlight, calling it the NFL’s “Biggest Trade Deadline Mistake” of the last decade.

Traded before Week 10, Lattimore missed six of nine possible regular-season games for the Commanders — four immediately after the trade, before returning for two games, re-injuring his hamstring, and missing the final two games of the year.

The Commanders sent their 2025 3rd-, 4th-, and 6th-round picks to the New Orleans Saints for Lattimore.