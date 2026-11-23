The Washington Commanders got a big boost just hours before their Week 11 Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals with the return of one of their top offensive weapons.

“The Commanders activated RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt off IR and released CB Isaac Yiadom,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Yes this means Croskey-Merritt will play tonight.”

Croskey-Merritt, their leading rusher from last year, has missed the last four games on injured reserve with a groin injury.

“Bill is officially back,” NBC Sports’ JP Finlay wrote on X. “Washington will need as many explosives as they can get. Bill helps.”

“Commanders activated RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt from injured reserve and he will play tonight vs. the Bengals,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on X.

“The Commanders are activating RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt from Injured Reserve and he’ll play tonight,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on X. “A big list, as he’s recovered from a groin injury.”

Commanders Looking for Any Type of Lift

Croskey-Merritt rushed for 239 yards and 2 touchdowns through five games before his injury but is averaging just 3.6 yards per carry. He’ll still be a welcome addition with veteran Rachaad White picking up the slack in his absence.

Croskey-Merritt, a 2025 7th-round pick, led the Commanders with 805 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns as a rookie after starter Austin Ekeler was injured (torn Achilles tendon) and another key running back, Brian Robinson Jr., was traded to the San Francisco 49ers before the season.

The Commanders initially believed Croskey-Merritt would only miss one game before placing him on injured reserve.

Commanders RB Issues Mostly Self-Inflicted

While the Commanders’ running back injuries are no one’s fault, their lack of depth is certainly the team’s fault.

It seems everyone is hurt, and the running back who could have stepped in and made an impact — 2026 draft pick Kaytron Allen — was released by the Commanders on October 8 in a surprise move and immediately claimed off waivers by the Miami Dolphins.