The Washington Commanders spent $107 million on edge rushers in free agency in March. It turns out they would have only had to spend a fraction of that to keep the elite edge rusher they already had on their roster.

Instead, the Commanders let Jacob Martin leave in free agency for a 2-year, $11 million contract with the Tennessee Titans, where Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon singled him out as his team’s midseason MVP.

“This is tricky with Jeffery Simmons and Amani Hooker off the roster, but the 30-year-old has put up 7.5 sacks and 17 quarterback hits,” Gagnon wrote. “He beats out running back Tony Pollard, who is on pace to go over 1,000 yards with double-digit touchdowns.”

Martin was a 6th-round pick by the Seahawks in 2018 out of Temple and is on his 8th NFL team in 9 seasons — he’s also played for the Texans, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, and Chicago Bears.

Big-Money Edge Rushers Getting Lapped by Martin

The Commanders signed edge rusher Odafe Oweh to a 4-year, $96 million free-agent contract and edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson to a 1-year, $11 million free-agent contract. Together, they have 8.5 sacks and 20 quarterback hits — barely ahead of what Martin has done on his own.

Martin, 6-foot-2 and 260 pounds, is already raking in bonus money thanks to his breakout season — and more could be on the way.

“Titans Edge Jake Martin has already vested $250,00 with 7.5 sacks this season,” Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti wrote on his official X account on Friday. “Another half sack doubles that to $500k, with additional $250k bonuses at 10 & 12 going forward.”

Commanders Took Flyer on Jacob Martin in 2025

Playing on a 1-year, $2.585 million contract in 2025 with the Commanders, the journeyman former 6th-round pick finished with 39 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and a whopping 18 QB hits in 17 games, with 14 starts — all career highs.

“Sources: The Titans are signing former Commanders OLB Jacob Martin to a 2-year deal worth up to $11M,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on March 11. “Martin comes off career-highs in sacks (5.5) and QB hits (18) for Washington. Another addition to the Tennessee defense. “Titans HC Robert Saleh continues to add former players to his defense — this time reuniting with OLB Jacob Martin.”

The Titans valued Martin enough to pay him over his market value.

“Martin had a projected market value of about $2.8M per year — and Tennessee pays well above that to bring him in,” Darts 2 Leek wrote on X on March 12.