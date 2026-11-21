The Washington Commanders face a tough challenge in primetime Monday night when they host the high-flying Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium in Washington, D.C.

Washington enters the game at 3-5-1 with a must-win mindset, while the Bengals have won five straight games. Cincinnati has scored at least 30 points in each of those victories and owns a 7-2 record.

A key reason for the Bengals’ offensive success is star quarterback Joe Burrow. He leads the NFL in multiple statistical categories, including completion percentage (74.7%) and touchdown passes (27), while ranking second in passing yards with 2,795.

Dan Quinn Reveals Plan to Slow Down Burrow

During an appearance on the Pro Football Focus NFL Show with Cris Collinsworth this week, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn discussed how he plans to slow down Burrow and the Bengals’ offense Monday night.

Quinn praised Cincinnati’s offensive precision and highlighted Burrow’s ability to scramble and make throws downfield. He identified that skill as a key defensive point of emphasis, explaining how Washington must prevent Burrow from winning what he calls the “second play.”

“I honestly couldn’t be more impressed by there performance. The precision that your seeing from there offense, from Joe [Burrow], from the offense in general,” Quinn said. “It’s unique when there’s two separate ones from the receiver spot. So often you’ll hear us say we’re gonna cloud to this guy, double to this guy, or lean to that. And you really don’t have that opportunity to do that.

“So what I think it’s really gonna come down too is do you have the right leverage. Can you tackle well. And inside the pocket that’s the other part when the second play begins. That’s the way I describe it as defensive coach. Second play begins when he starts to scramble and move around the pocket. And there will be some plays in practice this week that I tell Marcus [Mariota] let’s go to the second play. Meaning I want you to scramble, I want you to move. There’s been as many plays down the field to Tee [Higgins] as there’s been deep routes when they hit scrambles.”

This is how Dan Quinn is preparing to stop the Bengals offense on MNF https://t.co/oc9XoPh9PB — Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) November 20, 2026

Looking at the Commanders

When Monday night arrives, the Commanders will have gone 11 days without playing, giving them as much time as possible outside of a bye week to prepare for the Bengals’ offense.

However, if Washington plans to blitz Burrow, it better find a way to get pressure on him. Burrow has completed 73.4% of his passes against the blitz and thrown nine touchdown passes against extra rushers.