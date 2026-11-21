Brandon Aiyuk made his preference clear throughout the summer, repeatedly showing off Washington Commanders gear in social media posts and videos while making it known that he wanted to join the team.

That move never materialized, however, as Aiyuk initially chose not to file for reinstatement from the reserve/left squad list. Things changed after he brought Drew Rosenhaus on as his agent, with the wide receiver eventually completing the necessary steps to secure his reinstatement.

Despite that development, the San Francisco 49ers have yet to release Aiyuk. The team appears content to hold onto him for now, with his roster exemption set to expire on Nov. 24.

With Aiyuk probably counting the days until he’s a free agent, Chris Russell of The Team 980 believes the Commanders need to stay away from the wideout, despite ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reporting on Nov. 18 that Aiyuk has mended fences with Commanders QB Jayden Daniels.

“I wouldn’t want Brandon Aiyuk here if I was making the decision, but I don’t make the decision,” Russell said in a Nov. 20 video from The Team 980. “If I’m Adam Peters and my job is on the line, and I believe so much that I’ve got a chance to win the division.

“If Jayden Daniels assures me that they’re cool and that they’re good, and if Brandon Aiyuk is willing to sign a practice squad contract so that he can ramp up and hopefully play sometime in early to mid-December for my actual roster, if I’m satisfied that he’s in shape and that he can run routes again, if I’m Adam Peters, I would do it.”

Steve Keim Reveals 49ers’ Potential Brandon Aiyuk Plan

Meanwhile, former Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim explained what he believes the 49ers are doing behind the scenes as they prepare to part ways with Aiyuk.

“To me, calling out his former teammate at Arizona State and the quarterback for the Commanders, that was career suicide,” Keim said in a Nov. 20 video from “Inside Football.” “Secondly, if I were a front office person with the 49ers, I would expect this is what they’re doing. I would imagine they are collecting all the facts.

“No. 1, it was a failure to report at the beginning of the season, regardless of his injury. Secondly, I would be fining him for conduct detrimental in a number of ways. When you have conduct detrimental, that voids the contract. To me, that’s where the 49ers are probably going to take this.”

Commanders Don’t Really Need Brandon Aiyuk

With Aiyuk soon to be released, the speculation is back on whether the Commanders will take a flyer on Aiyuk once the Niners do release him. Nonetheless, during a Nov. 19 appearance on 106.7 The Fan, Fowler stated that he doesn’t think Washington should pursue the wideout.

“I don’t know that he [makes sense for the Commanders] at this stage,” Fowler said. “I think if Brandon Aiyuk signs somewhere, it’s probably going to have to be a practice squad spot, I would guess. So maybe it’s worth a flyer. This is a team that’s pretty deep into the season. We’ll see, but I don’t know that they need him at this stage.”