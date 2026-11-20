The Washington Commanders have been navigating injuries all season long, and while they sit at 3-5-1 entering a massive Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals, they’ve managed to stay afloat.

Washington sits just two games out of first place in the NFC East and holds the tiebreaker over the New York Giants if the two teams finish with the same record.

Yet, they received more tough news on the injury front this week surrounding one of their star players.

Laremy Tunsil Unlikely to Return at All This Season

Five-time Pro Bowler offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil suffered a torn triceps at the beginning of August, and it was clear that the injury would keep him out for a large portion of the NFL season.

However, there seemed to be some optimism surrounding his recovery that he possibly could make it back toward the end of the season or potentially for the playoffs if Washington makes it.

That ultimately doesn’t seem like it’s even on the table anymore. Tashan Reed of the Washington Post reported that while Tunsil is making progress, he’s unlikely to return by the end of the season, labeling the chances of a comeback as reportedly “very slim.”

While he’s making progress after suffering a torn triceps in training camp, #Commanders LT Laremy Tunsil isn’t expected to return by the end of the regular season, per source. His chances of taking the field this season were described as “very slim.” https://t.co/Psrdlq4wdV — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) November 20, 2026

Dan Quinn’s Last Update on Tunsil Injury

Prior to last week’s game against the New York Giants, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn mentioned that Tunsil had a “good visit” with the doctors regarding the injury, but it remained too early to determine a potential timeline.

Now, it seems Washington will have to navigate the rest of the season, as they’ve been doing throughout 2026, without Tunsil.

Brandon Coleman has primarily stepped in for Tunsil at left tackle this season, and while he’s been very solid as a run blocker, he’s struggled at times in pass protection. He carries a 67.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranks 33rd out of 71 eligible tackles.

His 77.4 run-blocking grade ranks 11th, while his 57.4 pass-blocking grade ranks just 61st.