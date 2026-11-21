Every now and then, a player comes along who is so good everyone agrees getting him would change their team’s fortunes for the next decade — the unicorn of all unicorns.
That player will be in the 2027 NFL Draft: Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. He’s on track to become the first wide receiver taken with the No. 1 overall pick since the New York Jets selected USC’s Keyshawn Johnson with the top pick in the 1996 NFL Draft.
Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski put the Washington Commanders at the top of his list of teams that should do whatever it takes to trade up to get Smith.
The Commanders are 3-5-1 and host the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 11. If the draft were held tomorrow, they’d have the No. 11 overall pick.
“The Washington Commanders’ offseason plan should be relatively simple: Do whatever is necessary to improve Jayden Daniels’ surrounding cast,” Sobleski wrote on Saturday. “A legitimate No. 1 target can only help the young quarterback’s development … Washington requires a reset among its skill positions. Jeremiah Smith is the perfect piece to serve as the starting point. However, the Commanders’ front office may have agreed upon a significant deal to target the class’s WR1 since Washington currently sits just outside the 2027 draft’s Top 10. Deals of this nature have happened before. A handful of teams may consider a talent of Smith’s caliber. However, a pair of first-round picks will likely be the starting point for any conversation. He’s worth it, though.”
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime WR prospect right here,” Touchdown Tube wrote on its official Instagram account.
Jeremiah Smith: Definition of Generational Prospect
Smith, 6-foot-4 and 223 pounds, is currently the projected No. 1 overall pick in the latest mock drafts from both Bleacher Report and ESPN.
From B/R: “Smith is a proven, game-changing wide receiver with a special blend of size, speed and strength. The 6’4″, 225-pound target plays through contact, using physical route-running to shed handsy defenders. With excellent acceleration and long speed, Smith glides past corners and threatens the defense vertically. The Ohio State receiver is an NFL WR1 from Day 1 and should be peppered with targets early and often.”
Three AFC teams are 1-8 headed into Week 11 and all neck-and-neck for the No. 1 overall pick — the Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans.
ESPN’s Jordan Reid has Smith going to the Titans in his latest mock draft.
“Smith is the best player in this draft, and as the first wide receiver to go No. 1 since 1996 (Keyshawn Johnson), he would allow the Titans to continue to build around quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 pick of the 2025 draft,” Reid wrote on November 18. “How special is Smith? He has drawn comparisons to some of the best wideouts of the past quarter century — including Calvin Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald and Julio Jones — by NFL scouts.”
Commanders Wide Receivers on Life Support
The Commanders are down bad at wide receiver, where NFL All-Pro Terry McLaurin is out for the season with a torn patellar tendon, and they’re relying on a still-good-but-not-great Stefon Diggs to buoy their passing attack.
McLaurin had a career year in 2024 with 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and a franchise-record 13 touchdowns and was rewarded with a 3-year, $97 million contract extension.
In the 2 seasons since signing that deal, McLaurin will have missed 19 of 34 possible regular-season games — 7 in 2025 and 12 in 2026 — with just 53 receptions for 812 yards and 4 touchdowns in that span.
Commanders Urged to Trade Up for ‘Once in a Lifetime’ WR Prospect