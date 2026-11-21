Every now and then, a player comes along who is so good everyone agrees getting him would change their team’s fortunes for the next decade — the unicorn of all unicorns.

That player will be in the 2027 NFL Draft: Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. He’s on track to become the first wide receiver taken with the No. 1 overall pick since the New York Jets selected USC’s Keyshawn Johnson with the top pick in the 1996 NFL Draft.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski put the Washington Commanders at the top of his list of teams that should do whatever it takes to trade up to get Smith.

The Commanders are 3-5-1 and host the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 11. If the draft were held tomorrow, they’d have the No. 11 overall pick.