The Washington Commanders’ toughest task against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 11 might not be stopping Joe Burrow and a prolific offense, but finding a way to win a “titanic” matchup against a familiar opponent, All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II.

Fortunately, the Commanders already have a “quality” solution to Lawrence’s ability to dominate the interior of the pass-pocket. That’s according to Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus.

He pointed out how Washing right guard Sam Cosmi historically got the better of Lawrence when the latter suited up for the New York Giants. Locker noted “Cosmi has given up only one pressure across 101 pass-rushing matchups with Lawrence.”

Cosmi’s ability to handle double-team magnet Lawrence without help can be pivotal for a Commanders upset. It will prevent other members of a loaded Bengals’ front seven from teeing off on Commanders’ franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Keeping Daniels clean will be key if he’s going to repeat his iconic heroics as a rookie and outscore Burrow in another shootout.

Sam Cosmi Must Continue Success vs. Dexter Lawrence

Locker rightly identified Cosmi’s upcoming battles with Lawrence as a “titanic matchup.” Their renewed hostilities will determine who seizes ownership of the line of scrimmage at Northwest Stadium.

Keeping big No. 97 quiet again won’t be easy for Cosmi. Not when “Lawrence has provided everything the Bengals could have hoped when they acquired him in a blockbuster swing this offseason. His 89.3 overall PFF grade leads qualified interior defenders, including posting an 87.7 PFF pass-rush grade. Given that Lawrence has been double-teamed a staggering 81.4% of the time, those numbers are even more impressive.”

That high rate of double teams should have the Commanders worried. Lawrence is absorbing and occupying blockers long enough for others to run riot.

The others include fellow defensive tackle and former Commanders Pro Bowler Jonathan Allen. He’s had a lot to say about his exit from Washington, so the Commanders won’t want to see Allen double down by sacking Daniels.

Allen showed he can still collapse the pocket when he sacked Aaron Rodgers against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10. The bull-rush worked because Lawrence was tying up two offensive linemen in the middle.

The Commanders need to be able to shift toward Allen and increasingly disruptive edge-rusher Boye Mafe, if needed. It won’t happen unless Cosmi handles Lawrence.

Fortunately, Cosmi’s “rounded into a very quality right guard, even along a fairly depleted Commanders offensive line. His 78.4 PFF pass-blocking grade is the third-highest among qualified guards, letting up just five pressures and one sack all year,” according to Locker.

Numbers like those are why Commanders’ offensive coordinator David Blough can “dare let Cosmi take on” Lawrence in one-on-one matchups on occasion.

Blough must be brave enough to let Daniels take the fight to the Bengals. The way he famously did just over two years ago.

Commanders Can Repeat History vs. Bengals

Daniels enjoyed a breakout moment the last time the Commanders faced the Bengals in front of a primetime audience. He shredded Cincy’s defense on the road in just his third regular-season game.

The second player selected in the 2024 NFL draft threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns, while also running for 39 yards and another score, to inspire a 38-33 win.

Daniels’ signature play from his Monday Night masterclass occurred when he uncorked this 27-yard touchdown pass to go-to wide receiver Terry McLaurin on 3rd-and-7, in the face of heavy pressure.

The memory of this play should tell the new-look Bengals that getting pressure alone won’t be enough to keep Daniels under wraps. Yet, Cosmi keeping Daniels upright long enough can all-but guarantee the Commanders will keep pace with Burrow and his own deadly receivers, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Washington head coach Dan Quinn has a plan for Burrow, but the plan for Lawrence is just as important. It should involve some element of the Commanders trusting their best offensive lineman to win.