The Washington Commanders are operating with a must-win mindset as they enter Week 11 of the NFL season.

They’re coming off a big divisional win over the New York Giants last Thursday night and now face a huge showdown Monday night against the high-powered Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium in Maryland.

Commanders Veteran Hit With NFL Punishment

Ahead of Monday night’s game, the NFL officially released its list of fines from Week 10.

Only one Commanders player appeared on the report: veteran linebacker Frankie Luvu.

With 59 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Luvu delivered a hard hit on Giants tight end Theo Johnson. However, officials did not call a penalty on the play after they picked up the flag.

After reviewing the hit, the NFL fined Luvu $17,911 for what the league deemed “unnecessary roughness” against a “defenseless receiver.”

Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu was fined $17,911 by the NFL for “unnecessary roughness” due to a “hit on the defenseless player” for this hit on Giants tight end Theo Johnson last week. No penalty was called on the field https://t.co/HfYWc6xqF6 — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 21, 2026

Luvu’s 2026 Season With Commanders

In his third year with the Commanders, Luvu continues to rank among Washington’s most dynamic defensive players.

Through seven starts this season, Luvu has recorded 55 combined tackles, four tackles for loss, four quarterback hits and 2.0 sacks.

Across his nine-year NFL career, he has totaled 578 tackles, 67 TFL’s and 33.0 sacks.

Looking at the Commanders

Washington enters Monday night’s game with a 3-5-1 record in an NFC East division that’s still wide open.

The Commanders sit just two games behind the Giants for first place and hold the tiebreaker if the two teams finish the season with identical records.

However, Washington has very little room for error from here on out. Winning the division may be its only realistic path to the playoffs, especially with the NFC West and NFC North potentially taking up five of the seven NFC playoff spots. That would leave just two spots for the winners of the NFC East and NFC South.