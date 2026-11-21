The Washington Commanders earned a much-needed victory in Week 10, but they will now face another tall task in Week 11 when it comes to their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Not much has gone according to plan for the Commanders this season, but they still have the opportunity to find their way into the postseason, which makes every contest from here on out extremely important.

Injuries continue to make life increasingly difficult for Washington, and that has remained the case heading into this big game. The Commanders have been shorthanded on offense virtually all year long, but they have actually received some positive injury news on running backs Rachaad White and Jacory Croskey-Merritt ahead of their clash with the Bengals.

It’s been tough sledding for Washington on offense this season, and one of the key problems for this team has been its rushing attack. While Jayden Daniels can rip off big chunks with his legs, the running back room has not delivered the goods for the Commanders to this point. Again, injuries haven’t helped, but that excuse will only get you so far.

Under head coach Dan Quinn, Washington has typically used a running back-by-committee approach out of the backfield. Croskey-Merritt is the preferred top option, but he’s spent the past few weeks on injured reserve with a groin injury. With Jeremy McNichols also landing on injured reserve with a season-ending foot injury, the team had to reunite with Austin Ekeler in free agency to come in and work alongside White.

For the most part, White has managed to hold down the fort, but he’s dealing with a heel injury that has limited him at practice recently. Croskey-Merritt has been practicing throughout the week, though, so at the very least, it seemed like the team would be getting him back on the field. As it turns out, both guys are expected to be on the field for the Commanders’ Monday Night Football matchup vs. the Bengals.

“Commanders RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt is trending in the right direction to play Monday against the Bengals, per Dan Quinn: ‘Great week,” Mike Garafolo of NFL Network shared in a post on X. “RB Rachaad White (heel) should be good to go.”

Commanders Need Big Game From Rushing Attack in Week 11

Getty Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

The Commanders have been fairly limited in the playmaker department on offense all year long, so having a three-headed running back room of Croskey-Merritt, White, and Ekeler would help open things up for Daniels under center. Sure, that may not be the most dynamic group of running backs, but considering how shorthanded this team has been for much of the year, it will take it.

Having these guys on the field is so important because Cincy can score points in bunches, so in order for Washington to have a shot at winning this game, it is going to need a big game from its offense. White and Croskey-Merritt aren’t fully out of the woods just yet, but it seems like they both will be able to suit up alongside the rest of their teammates on Monday night.