NFL pundits have linked potential free agent wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to several different contenders needing a boost at wideout. For every pundit who does that, though, there’s seemingly another who delivers a warning on why teams, such as the Washington Commanders, should stay clear of the 28-year-old.

On Sunday, The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala did a little bit of both, diving into the pros and cons of an Aiyuk addition for the Commanders. Ultimately, Jhabvala appeared to conclude the pros outweighed the cons.

“For all the reasons there might be not to consider a wide receiver who has been out of the game for more than two years and has a lot of baggage, there are just as many compelling reasons for Washington to sign him,” wrote Jhabvala.

“The cost is one of them….

“The loss of McLaurin to a torn patellar tendon in Week 6, coupled with the loss of receiver/returners Jaylin Lane (ankle) and Dyami Brown (calf), has once again left the Commanders somewhat thin. The group has still produced, as Williams, Diggs and Treylon Burks have all stepped up. But any added help could theoretically go a long way as the 3-5-1 Commanders push for an unlikely playoff spot.”

Why Commanders Could Add WR Brandon Aiyuk

Jhabvala seemingly offered an indirect telling take on the Commanders potential pursuit of Aiyuk on Sunday. Yes, there’s risk with adding the receiver who has fallen from grace and hasn’t played since 2024.

But Jhabvala concluded the risk is minimal because the cost of adding Aiyuk is so low.

“Should the Commanders give him the maximum salary for a practice-squad player with his experience next week and elevate him for a maximum three games, they’d owe him roughly $305,000 for the rest of the regular season,” wrote The Athletic insider.

“If he plays anything like he did in 2023, when he had a career-high 1,342 receiving yards during the 49ers’ run to the Super Bowl, the Commanders would be getting tremendous value. If Aiyuk appears to have lost a step or doesn’t seem like the right fit, the Commanders could easily move on without losing much.”

Aiyuk was experiencing a decent 2024 campaign before his right knee injury as well. In seven games that season, he had 25 catches for 374 yards, averaging 15 yards per catch.

Aiyuk has posted 14.6 yards per reception in his career.

Aiyuk Deadline Approaching for San Francisco 49ers

It’s important to note that Aiyuk isn’t a free agent. The wideout remains on the 49ers roster.

However, that could change by the time the Commanders face the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

The NFL reinstated Aiyuk for the 49ers with a two-week, unpaid roster exemption. That exemption expires Monday.

San Francisco can’t trade him because the trade deadline has passed. The 49ers have been rather clear they don’t intend to keep the wideout either because of the damaged relationship the team and receiver have.

That seemingly leaves his release likely. Aiyuk will have to clear waivers, but once he does, which seems probable, he will be an unrestricted free agent.

It will be interesting to see if any club pursues him if he officially becomes available. Jhabvala concluded Sunday’s column arguing in favor of the Commanders taking a chance on the veteran receiver.