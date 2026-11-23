After two years of drama, the San Francisco 49ers have finally parted ways with NFL All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk — now the Washington Commanders face a tough decision about whether he fits with their team.

“ESPN sources: the 49ers are releasing WR Brandon Aiyuk today,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Monday. “A first-round pick of San Francisco in 2020, Aiyuk now will move on and wants to resume his career elsewhere after not playing in an NFL game since October 2024 … Aiyuk will be subject to waivers. If and when he clears waivers, he then would become an unrestricted free agent. ‘We are looking forward to finding his next team,’ said his agent Drew Rosenhaus.”

Aiyuk hasn’t played football in two years after a devastating knee injury early in the 2024 regular season and a series of bizarre off-field incidents. He broke off contact with the team early in the 2025 season while rehabbing his knee.

The 49ers had until Monday to decide what to do with Aiyuk, who the NFL has determined still owes the team roughly $13 million of the $23 million signing bonus he received when he signed a 4-year, $120 million contract extension before the 2024 season.

“Brandon Aiyuk no longer a member of the 49ers,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Workouts with prospective teams to show his health and conditioning to come.”

Commanders Emerge as Most Likely Landing Spot

The most likely landing spot for Aiyuk is the Washington Commanders, who are desperate for wide receiver help and have Aiyuk’s college quarterback, Jayden Daniels, as their starter.

“And let the speculation begin,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Washington has never said ‘no’ to a possible move. Doesn’t mean it will happen. Explore all possibilities. Keep in mind: hasn’t played in 2 years. No matter where he goes it’ll take time. Why it would make sense to sign to PS first. And IF Washington wants him would be as much about 2027 when it’ll need more help.”