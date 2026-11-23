After two years of drama, the San Francisco 49ers have finally parted ways with NFL All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk — now the Washington Commanders face a tough decision about whether he fits with their team.
“ESPN sources: the 49ers are releasing WR Brandon Aiyuk today,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Monday. “A first-round pick of San Francisco in 2020, Aiyuk now will move on and wants to resume his career elsewhere after not playing in an NFL game since October 2024 … Aiyuk will be subject to waivers. If and when he clears waivers, he then would become an unrestricted free agent. ‘We are looking forward to finding his next team,’ said his agent Drew Rosenhaus.”
Aiyuk hasn’t played football in two years after a devastating knee injury early in the 2024 regular season and a series of bizarre off-field incidents. He broke off contact with the team early in the 2025 season while rehabbing his knee.
The 49ers had until Monday to decide what to do with Aiyuk, who the NFL has determined still owes the team roughly $13 million of the $23 million signing bonus he received when he signed a 4-year, $120 million contract extension before the 2024 season.
“Brandon Aiyuk no longer a member of the 49ers,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Workouts with prospective teams to show his health and conditioning to come.”
Commanders Emerge as Most Likely Landing Spot
The most likely landing spot for Aiyuk is the Washington Commanders, who are desperate for wide receiver help and have Aiyuk’s college quarterback, Jayden Daniels, as their starter.
Brandon Aiyuk Dominant Before Injury
When he signed his contract extension, Aiyuk, 6-foot and 200 pounds, was coming off consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, including his only NFL All-Pro season in 2023, with 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns.
Through 7 games in 2024, Aiyuk caught 25 passes for 374 yards and no touchdowns before a catastrophic knee injury in Week 7, when He tore his ACL and MCL against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Commanders Face Tough Decision After WR Brandon Aiyuk’s Release