The weather at Monday’s Week 11 game between the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals stayed wet, with a heavy downpour through the first half — steady rain that had an obvious, major impact on both passing games in Landover, Maryland.

For the Bengals, that was particularly noticeable as quarterback and leading NFL MVP candidate Joe Burrow went 3-of-6 for 13 yards in his first two offensive series.

“On this wet night, Burrow is having a tough time finding somewhere to go with the ball,” Monday Night Football play-by-play analyst Joe Buck said during the broadcast.

According to The Weather Channel, rain was forecast to continue in the area through the end of the game.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels wasn’t much better on his first two drives, going 3-of-4 for just 23 yards.

Burrow’s Superpower Negated by Steady Rains

Burrow entered Monday night’s game against the Commanders third in the NFL in passing yards (2,795 yards) and first in touchdowns (27).

“Joe Burrow is on pace for 5,279 pass yds and 51 pass TDs,” NFL Network’s Michael F. Florio wrote on his official X account on November 17. “The only QB to reach or exceed those numbers was Peyton Manning in 2013 (5,477 yds, 55 TDs).”

Fans, Media Weigh In After Weather Problems

Eagle-eyed MNF viewers were keen to weigh in on rain that seemed to pick up right after kickoff — a nightmare for fantasy football owners on the hot streak of a lifetime with Burrow and Bengals receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

“Another punt from the Commanders offense,” Commanders senior writer Zach Selby wrote on his official X account on Monday night. “This game has not started the way a lot of people thought. Maybe the weather has something to with it — it is really gross out there — but both defenses have look good so far.”

“Commanders are praying to the good Lord the rain continues,” Graphic Designer Seth Reese wrote on his official X account. “You can’t play this aggressive if the weather is normal.”

“Tonight is NFC East winter weather at Landover MD,” Room 1408 wrote on X. “Rain and cold. There was a time when an NFC East team would run the ball down the throats of the other team. Instead, this Commanders team gives up on the run too soon, and the offense stagnates.”