The Washington Commanders enter Monday night with a must-win mindset as they host the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium.

Washington enters the matchup with a 3-5-1 record, and given how the NFC playoff picture is shaping up, its only path to the postseason may be winning the NFC East. The Commanders trail the New York Giants by 2.5 games for first place but hold the tiebreaker.

While the energy is palpable in Washington, the Commanders received some brutal injury news right before kickoff.

Commanders Rule Out Star Defensive Player

Washington released its final injury report, and after Amik Robertson went through a pregame workout to test his ankle. The Commanders officially ruled out the star cornerback. That’s significant news considering Robertson serves as Washington’s No. 1 CB and likely would have covered Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Other inactives for the Commanders include running back Robert Henry Jr., defensive tackle Ricky Barber, guard Tanoa Togiai and quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, who is the emergency third QB.

Washington Inactives:

2 CB Amik Robertson

16 QB Athan Kaliakmanis (Emergency 3rd QB)

34 RB Robert Henry Jr.

50 DT Ricky Barber

62 G Tanoa Togiai — Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) November 23, 2026

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has totaled four or more touchdowns in five consecutive games, meaning the Commanders already had their hands full even with Robertson in the lineup. Now, without him, Washington will rely on Mike Sainristil to step into his usual nickel role.

Robertson’s 2026 Season With Commanders

In his seventh NFL season and first year with the Commanders, Robertson has become a key piece of Washington’s defense.

He’s started all nine games and recorded 53 tackles, 10 pass deflections and three tackles for loss.

According to Pro Football Focus, Robertson owns a 75.7 overall PFF grade, which ranks 11th among 107 qualified CBs. His coverage grade of 72.9 ranks 18th, while his run-defense grade of 90.1 ranks third.