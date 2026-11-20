Dan Quinn knows he has a potentially elite defensive player in the form of rookie linebacker Sonny Styles, but the Washington Commanders’ head coach is surprised by a comparison between his first-year star and one rival All-Pro.

Quinn responded to Sunday Night Football and Pro Football Focus analyst Cris Collinsworth saying Styles “kinda reminds me of Micah Parsons a little bit. He plays off-ball, but he can clearly get on the line of scrimmage, you know he can rush the passer.”

Few coaches know Green Bay Packers’ stud Parsons as well as Quinn, who once turned the linebacker into a roving, blitzing star with the Dallas Cowboys. Quinn designed whole defenses around Parsons’ blitz skills, but the coach admitted to being “surprised” by the same part of Styles’ game.

The 56-year-old Commanders boss “wasn’t as aware of how good a blitzer he (Styles) was gonna be. I thought he would, but he didn’t do a lot of it as much at Ohio State, so to see that part of his game come to life, that’s also been good.”

While Quinn also praised Styles’ “attention to detail,” the 21-year-old is making his strongest impression going after quarterbacks. It means there’s some potential for Styles to morph into a Parsons-style role down the line.

Quinn and Commanders’ defensive coordinator Daronte Jones have more than one compelling reason to make that switch happen.

Dan Quinn Can Create Commanders’ Own Micah Parsons

Perhaps the best reason to use Styles the way Quinn previously deployed Parsons involves the physical profiles of each player. Parsons was an off-ball linebacker still big and athletic enough at 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds to also line up at defensive end and even slide inside to create pressure.

Styles offers similar crossover potential as a 6-foot-5, 243-pounder. The ex-Buckeyes standout has so far used that bulk to blitz through the A-gaps and truck more than one veteran running back.

It’s what Styles did to Devin Singletary during Washington’s 24-21 win over the New York Giants in Week 10.

Plays like this have already earned Styles the respect of a 2,000-yard rusher. Jones has taken advantage of Styles’ burgeoning reputation by isolating No. 52 against running backs in the Commanders’ multi-layered pressure schemes.

Styles has blitzed 46 times with Jones calling the plays. Those rushes have yielded six pressures, four hurries, one quarterback knockdown and just a single sack, per Pro Football Reference.

Quinn and Jones can expand those numbers by varying Styles’ overall blitz usage and rushing him from the edge more often. Particularly when high-priced outside linebackers Odafe Oweh and K’Lavon Chaisson have been erratic, combining for only 8.5 sacks.

Styles can be the focal point of how the Commanders generate pressure, the way Parsons once was for Quinn’s Cowboys, but the seventh player take in the 2026 NFL draft will also continue to show signs of stardom in other areas.

Sonny Styles Already the Brains of Washington’s Defense

Styles proved he’s already playing beyond his tender years when he snuffed out a decisive third-down play against the Giants. He knew what would happen because Styles had processed what the Giants had run during the first meeting in Week 5.

Making the right read pre-snap and reacting quickly enough to disrupt the play after the snap is what defines great inside linebackers at the pro level. Styles hasn’t reached greatness yet, but it’s telling that a potential Hall of Famer and Commanders franchise great has lavished praise upon the rookie.

The Commanders have a budding star who’s an asset in space and closer to the line of scrimmage. Turning Styles loose as a Parsons clone more often will only add to the justified buzz that’s continuing to build around the youthful leader of Washington’s defense.