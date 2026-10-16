NFL Trade Proposal Sees Commanders Acquire 1,000-Yard Rusher to Help Jayden Daniels

The Washington Commanders enter Week 6 ranked sixth in rushing offense. That’s a very respectable ranking, but the team’s running quarterbacks have undoubtably boosted that mark.

Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota have a combined 252 rushing yards through five games, one of which both signal-callers missed most of in Week 4 versus the Indianapolis Colts. That’s more than what the team’s leading rusher Jacory Croskey-Merritt has on the ground.

Daniels has also scored two of Washington’s four rushing touchdowns this season.

With that in mind, A to Z Sports’ Sean Anderson argued the Commanders should make a big move at the deadline to add firepower in the offensive backfield. Anderson and his A to Z Sports colleague, Ryan Roberts, proposed Washington acquire New York Jets running back Breece Hall.

“When Hall has been healthy over the last several years, though, he has been a tremendous running back for the Jets despite playing on bad football teams,” wrote Anderson and Roberts.

“He is also still only 25 years old. That gives him a legitimate developmental track and a track record of production in front of him, which is exactly why Washington should be paying attention.”

Roberts proposed the Commanders acquire Hall from the Jets for a 2027 third-round pick. The hypothetical deal also included a 2028 sixth-rounder going to Washington with the running back.

Could Commanders Acquire RB Breece Hall?

Getty A to Z Sports proposed the Washington Commanders acquire Breece Hall from the New York Jets.

Trading for Hall would obviously be a buyer’s move. It’s not clear the Commanders will be or should be buyers at this year’s trade deadline. After the Week 5 overtime debacle, the team sits at 1-3-1 in last place of the NFC East.

The division, though, appears wide open with the struggles the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are enduring early this season. Washington just tied the New York Giants, who are in first place of the NFC East, in Week 5.

The Commanders could also acquire Hall not just for 2026 but the next two seasons as well. The running back is signed through the 2028 season thanks to a 3-year, $43.5 million extension.

Despite the second contract, Hall is still only 25 years old. He’s the type of young playmaker the Commanders should want to surround their quarterback with going forward.

Hall only has 163 rushing yards and one touchdown this season, but he’s missed two games because of a quad injury. He’s reached at least 1,300 yards from scrimmage each of the past three campaigns. Last season, he registered his first 1,000-yard rushing campaign.