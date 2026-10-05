Browns Urged to Target Commanders Veteran Amid Mason Graham Injury

The Washington Commanders are 1-3 and are down to their third strong QB after the injuries to starter Jayden Daniels and backup Marcus Mariota. Daniels could return against the New York Giants in Week 5, so there’s hope that they can turn their season around.

Nonetheless, if Daniels does play but Washington still loses to fall to 1-4, the question surrounding the team will be whether or not to become sellers ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

One potential trade chip that the Commanders have if they do turn sellers is defensive Daron Payne. The 29-year-old would be an enticing piece for a team looking to push for a playoff spot, and Cade Cracas of Cleveland Browns on SI believes that the NFC North-leading Browns should be calling to make a trade for Payne.

“The Commanders aren’t in a good position,” Cracas wrote in an Oct. 5 article. “After losing starting quarterback Jayden Daniels to an injury early in the season, the team sits at a measly 1-3 record. They’ve only scored 88 points and have given up 122.

“Payne, a one-time Pro Bowler, hasn’t been able to generate much productivity in the backfield to begin the year, especially with such a lackluster defense around him. He has eight tackles, zero for a loss, three quarterback hits, and 12 pressures.”

Daron Payne Would Help Fill Role After Mason Graham Injury

Moreover, Payne would fill a need for Cleveland after Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham sustained an MCL sprain and an ankle sprain in the Week 4 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers with the team evaluating his return on a week-to-week basis.

“With the Browns looking to establish a No. 2 next to Mason Graham, and potentially take his spot for the next few weeks due to an injury suffered in the Thursday night victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Payne fits the mold,” Cracas added in his article.

“The 29-year-old is searching for a long-term extension, and Cleveland could be the team to offer him one to be a staple on an already strong defense moving forward. If the Commanders do make some moves to reset at the deadline, dealing Payne to Cleveland for a few picks could end up on their plate.”

Steelers Get Trade Idea for Commanders’ Daron Payne

Meanwhile, after losing Derrick Harmon to a foot injury, Chris Landers of FanSided sees Payne as a potential target for the Steelers to replace Harmon if he’s out for the foreseeable future.

As part of his trade pitch, Landers has Pittsburgh offering the Commanders a 2027 third-round pick.

“Payne isn’t a totally like-for-like replacement, as he’s currently being used as a true nose tackle in Dan Quinn’s 3-4 with the Commanders,” Landers wrote in an Oct. 1 article. “But he has experience playing in wider alignments, and he has the build and skill set to be just fine filling in for Harmon as a 3-4 end. (Payne is listed at 6-foot-3, 320 pounds, while Harmon is 6-foot-4 and 313.)

“He’s in his age-29 season, so it’s safe to say he’s not quite the player he once was in Washington. But he’s a veteran with tons of experience and a double-digit sack season under his belt.”