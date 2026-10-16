Commanders Called Out Over Injuries & Depth Issues at RB

The Washington Commanders are the walking wounded at running back before a critical Week 6 road game against the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers.

It seems everyone is hurt, and the running back who could have stepped in and made an impact — 2026 draft pick Kaytron Allen — was released by the Commanders on October 8 in a surprise move and immediately claimed off waivers by the Miami Dolphins.

So, for the second season in a row, the Commanders seem to have bumbled away their running back depth. In 2025, they traded talented running back Brian Robinson Jr. to the San Francisco 49ers during training camp, then watched injuries decimate their ranks.

“Jacory Croskey-Merritt hasn’t practiced in back-to-back days,” Football Guys’ Dave Kluge wrote on his official X account on Friday. “Austin Ekeler and Rachaad White are both in non-contact jerseys. Good thing the Commanders drafted a rookie running back this year. Can’t wait to see what he can do on Monday night!”

“RB room update: Bill Croskey-Merritt (groin) is not out here for the 2nd consecutive day, Austin Ekeler (chest) is in a non-contact jersey for a 2nd consecutive day, Rachaad White is also in a non-contact jersey,” Commanders reporter Ben Standig wrote on his official X account. “First time this week.”

Commanders Made Mistake Waiving Kaytron Allen

Allen’s release, like a lot of things with the Commanders these days, doesn’t really make sense and won’t make sense no matter how many times you turn it over in your head.

The Commanders raised eyebrows when they released Allen on October 9 — he had a new job by October 10.

“Source: Former Commanders RB Kaytron Allen was claimed today on waivers by the Miami Dolphins,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account.

Commanders Forked Over Free Draft Pick to Fins

By signing Allen so quickly — and given the short time he was with the Commanders — it’s hard not to see this move as Washington basically giving the Dolphins a free draft pick.

“New Dolphins RB Kaytron Allen ran for 4180 yards, on 5.4 per carry, and 39 TDs in 4 years at Penn State,” The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson wrote on his official X account. “Dolphins continue collecting rookie draft picks cut by other teams. They essentially added a 5th rounder (Justin Joly) and 6th rounder (Allen) when other teams quickly moved on.”

The Athletic listed Allen as one of its “favorite picks” in the entire 2026 NFL Draft.

“First-rounder Sonny Styles is the star of Washington’s draft class and will undoubtedly upgrade a defense that needed a leader and playmaker like him,” The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala wrote. “But my favorite Commanders selection was Allen, a durable and powerful runner with good vision and one of the finest nicknames in sports. As he explained: ‘I was a fat baby and everybody in the town called me Fatman. Hopefully, I keep it going in Washington and they call me Fatman and, you know, when I score all you hear is Fatman.’ Yep, the Commanders’ rushing corps will be led by ‘Bill’ and ‘Fatman.’ Giddy up.”