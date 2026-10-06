Commanders Announce Big News on QB Jayden Daniels Ahead of Giants Game

The Washington Commanders are coming off a 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 during a Sunday morning game in London.

Now, the team sits at 1-3 overall with two injured quarterbacks. Jayden Daniels has missed the last two weeks after dislocating his elbow in Week 2, while Marcus Mariota sustained a knee injury during the first half against the Colts.

However, on Monday, while speaking to the media, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn gave a major update on Daniels’ status entering this week, as Mariota is now set to miss some time.

Commanders Announce Big News on Daniels

With the New York Giants next up for Washington, all signs point to Daniels making his return to the field on Sunday.

Quinn noted that the expectation is for Daniels to practice all week and, barring any setbacks, he’ll be ready to return Sunday.

“The goal is for him to have a full week of practice and start on Sunday,” Quinn told reporters.

Dan Quinn on Jayden Daniels for Week 5: “The goal is for him to have a full week of practice and start on Sunday.” — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 5, 2026

Daniels Spoke to Media Last Week

Before the London game, Daniels made significant progress by logging some limited practices, and the Commanders didn’t rule him out until two days before the matchup.

“I feel good, feel good to be back. Just taking it day by day,” Daniels said.

The third-year QB will wear a brace on his left elbow to help protect it from another dislocation after doctors determined he doesn’t need surgery at this time.

That said, this marks the second time Daniels has dislocated the elbow in less than a year. He suffered the same injury last season and missed about a month.

Surgery would likely end his season, and Daniels made it clear that if he feels it’s safe enough to return, he wants to be out there with his teammates and playing football. He didn’t address whether he’ll undergo surgery in the offseason.