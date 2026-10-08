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Commanders Announce Good News on QB Jayden Daniels Ahead of Giants Game

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Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders looks on before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders enter Week 5 of the NFL season sitting at 1-3 overall following their 30-13 loss last Sunday to the Indianapolis Colts in London.

They also lost veteran backup quarterback Marcus Mariota to injury in that game, which led seventh-round rookie Athan Kaliakmanis to enter the game, as starter Jayden Daniels has been out since halftime of Week 2 when he sustained a dislocated left elbow.

Daniels, however, seems to be trending in the right direction to make his return on Sunday when they take on the New York Giants, and the Commanders announced a positive update on Thursday morning.

Daniels Labeled as ‘Full Go’ by Commanders OC

Shortly after Rapoport said Daniels would likely play, Commanders offensive coordinator David Blough called his starting QB a “full go” for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

“He’s full go,” Blough said Thursday. “Happy to have him back.”

Looking at the Commanders

Washington is dealing with a string of injuries, and now that Daniels is back, the focus shifts to wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs, who both didn’t practice on Wednesday.

McLaurin is dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out last week against the Colts, while Diggs is now also considered day-to-day with a hamstring issue. The team also lost WR Jaylin Lane for the season in London, so if McLaurin and Diggs can’t go, rookie Antonio Williams would likely become Daniels’ top target.

The Commanders are already 0-2 against NFC East opponents this season after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 and the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. A loss to the Giants would make them 1-4, but really set them back in the division race.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Commanders Announce Good News on QB Jayden Daniels Ahead of Giants Game

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