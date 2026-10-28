Commanders Announce Injury Update on 5-Time Pro Bowler Who Hasn’t Played in 2026

The Washington Commanders are coming off their bye week, and there’s certainly a sense of urgency to right the ship quickly.

They’re currently 1-4-1 and set for a massive divisional matchup on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, as both teams are in desperate need of a win.

Dan Quinn Gives Injury Update on 5-Time Pro Bowler

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn gave an important injury update on five-time Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil, who hasn’t played this season after sustaining a torn triceps during a one-on-one pass drill in training camp.

Quinn revealed that Tunsil has a doctor’s appointment in a few weeks that should provide a better indication of whether he can return this season.

Via ESPN’s John Keim: “Quinn said LT Laremy Tunsil has a Dr. appointment in a few weeks; will get a better sense of where he’s at in his recovery (and IF there’s any chance he could return this season and when).”

Quinn said LT Laremy Tunsil has a Dr. appointment in a few weeks; will get a better sense of where he’s at in his recovery (and IF there’s any chance he could return this season and when) — John Keim (@john_keim) October 28, 2026

Tunsil is in his 10th NFL season and his second with the Commanders after they acquired him from the Houston Texans in 2025. He was coming off a Pro Bowl season in 2024.

Looking at the Commanders

Washington has been one of the more heavily criticized teams this season, and for some understandable reasons.

They’ve had several high-profile games and made some costly decisions that have cost them possessions. Against the New York Giants a few weeks ago, they likely could’ve won if they had handled the final seconds of overtime differently.

Instead, the game ended in a tie, costing Washington a potential win in an NFC East division where every game matters with the current standings.

The Giants are in first place with a 4-2-1 record, while the Dallas Cowboys sit at 3-4 and the Eagles are 2-5. The Commanders enter Week 8 at 1-4-1.