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Commanders Announce Injury Update on 5-Time Pro Bowler Who Hasn’t Played in 2026

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MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 09: Laremy Tunsil #78 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders are coming off their bye week, and there’s certainly a sense of urgency to right the ship quickly.

They’re currently 1-4-1 and set for a massive divisional matchup on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, as both teams are in desperate need of a win.

Dan Quinn Gives Injury Update on 5-Time Pro Bowler

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn gave an important injury update on five-time Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil, who hasn’t played this season after sustaining a torn triceps during a one-on-one pass drill in training camp.

Quinn revealed that Tunsil has a doctor’s appointment in a few weeks that should provide a better indication of whether he can return this season.

Via ESPN’s John Keim: “Quinn said LT Laremy Tunsil has a Dr. appointment in a few weeks; will get a better sense of where he’s at in his recovery (and IF there’s any chance he could return this season and when).”

Tunsil is in his 10th NFL season and his second with the Commanders after they acquired him from the Houston Texans in 2025. He was coming off a Pro Bowl season in 2024.

Looking at the Commanders

Washington has been one of the more heavily criticized teams this season, and for some understandable reasons.

They’ve had several high-profile games and made some costly decisions that have cost them possessions. Against the New York Giants a few weeks ago, they likely could’ve won if they had handled the final seconds of overtime differently.

Instead, the game ended in a tie, costing Washington a potential win in an NFC East division where every game matters with the current standings.

The Giants are in first place with a 4-2-1 record, while the Dallas Cowboys sit at 3-4 and the Eagles are 2-5. The Commanders enter Week 8 at 1-4-1.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Commanders Announce Injury Update on 5-Time Pro Bowler Who Hasn’t Played in 2026

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