Commanders Announce Stefon Diggs Injury Update Ahead of 49ers Game

The Washington Commanders are coming off a brutal 27-27 tie against the New York Giants that felt more like a loss given how the game ended.

Now sitting at 1-3-1, the Commanders face plenty of pressure, especially head coach Dan Quinn, to turn things around. It won’t get any easier this week.

Washington will travel to San Francisco to take on the undefeated 49ers on Monday night at Levi’s Stadium.

Ahead of the matchup, Quinn provided important injury updates on several players, including veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Diggs missed Week 5’s matchup against the Giants with a hamstring injury, and he will not practice on Thursday.

Fortunately, Quinn believes Diggs, along with other injured players such as Percy Butler and Tyler Owens, could get some work in later this week.

“Hopefully as the week goes on they’ll get some reps,” Quinn said, via Jonah Keim of ESPN.

The Monday night kickoff also gives the players an extra day to recover. Typically, players who miss both Thursday and Friday’s practices are more likely to be ruled out for a Sunday game.

Now, the focus for Diggs and Washington shifts to Friday and Saturday’s practices, which should help determine whether he can play against San Francisco.

Looking at the Commanders

Washington has dealt with a plethora of injuries, which certainly hasn’t helped its cause through the first five games of the season.

However, the Commanders’ only win came against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. That shows they can compete with top teams when they’re at their best. And while they’re 1-3-1 and things aren’t looking great, they remain in contention in what appears to be a wide-open NFC East.