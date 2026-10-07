Commanders Announce Sudden 2-Player Signing Ahead of Giants Game

The Washington Commanders are coming off a 30-13 loss in Week 4 of the NFL season against the Indianapolis Colts in London.

Now, back in the United States, they’re gearing up for a pivotal divisional matchup Sunday when they take on the New York Giants at home.

Ahead of the matchup, Washington, who’s certainly in need of a victory, announced two sudden roster signings Wednesday morning.

Commanders Make Sudden 2-Player Signing

In an attempt to bolster the practice squad and potentially add some depth before their upcoming Week 5 matchup, the Commanders officially signed safety Darren Hall and outside linebacker T.J. Maguranyanga to the practice squad.

Via Commanders: “We have signed S Darren Hall and OLB T.J. Maguranyanga to the practice squad.”

We have signed S Darren Hall and OLB T.J. Maguranyanga to the practice squad https://t.co/yM0wp40pWB — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 7, 2026

The team suffered a string of injuries in London and already lost a linebacker for the year in Leo Chenal nearly two weeks ago. So, both signings are fitting.

Hall’s NFL Career

Among the two signings, Hall definitely has more NFL experience, but he’ll be completely new to the Commanders organization.

The Atlanta Falcons drafted Hall in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent his first two seasons with the Falcons before sitting out the 2023 season and then playing for the Arizona Cardinals in 2024 and 2025.

Across his four seasons, Hall has appeared in 48 games with 12 starts. He’s recorded 94 tackles, six pass deflections, three tackles for loss, one sack and one quarterback hit.

Maguranyanga’s Career Outlook

As for Maguranyanga, his NFL experience is very limited. He has played in just one game since the Commanders signed him in April 2025 through the NFL’s International Player Pathway program.

He spent most of his time on the team’s practice squad before the Commanders released him earlier this year due to injuries. Now, he rejoins the organization and will try to work his way onto the active roster.