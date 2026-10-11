Commanders Announce Terry McLaurin Injury Update Before Giants Game

The Washington Commanders enter Sunday’s matchup against the New York Giants in desperate need of a victory. They sit at 1-3 overall and have already lost twice to NFC East opponents.

Washington will welcome back star quarterback Jayden Daniels, who missed the last two games with a dislocated elbow. However, the Commanders still have several injuries across the roster.

They’ll be without wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and uncertainty surrounded Terry McLaurin’s availability as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

Commanders Announce McLaurin Injury Update

McLaurin was expected to be a game-time decision for Sunday’s matchup. Now, just over an hour before kickoff, his official status has been revealed.

McLaurin is expected to play against New York, but he likely won’t have his usual workload. He could be on a snap count or serve as more of a decoy when he takes the field.

Via NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo: “WR Terry McLaurin will be active today. Likely not a full go but suited up and ready to play against the #Giants.”

Reported on @espn for NFL Countdown: #Commanders WR Terry McLaurin will be active today. Likely not a full go but suited up and ready to play against the #Giants. https://t.co/tNdagAWupD — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 11, 2026

Looking at the Commanders

Washington has dealt with numerous injuries this season and revealed before Sunday’s game that six players would be inactive.

At wide receiver, the Commanders lost Jaylin Lane to a season-ending injury during Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts in London.

With Diggs and Lane sidelined and McLaurin potentially limited, Washington will welcome back Luke McCaffrey, which should provide a boost. The team also activated veteran wide receiver Van Jefferson to the 53-man roster.

Still, rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams could shoulder a large share of the responsibility. He’s been a bright spot for the Commanders’ offense and could emerge as Daniels’ top target Sunday.