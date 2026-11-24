The Washington Commanders tried to mount a comeback late in Monday night’s Week 11 game against the Cincinnati Bengals when star quarterback Jayden Daniels appeared to suffer a minor left-hand injury.

The Monday Night Football broadcast cut into game coverage to show Daniels being treated on the sideline after he banged his hand against a Bengals defender while scrambling.

The Commanders scored on their next drive — their fourth straight scoring drive — to make it 17-16 with 10:32 left in the fourth quarter, then followed that with another drive for a field goal for a 19-16 Commanders lead just before the 2-minute warning.

“It looks like he got it hit and then headed to the sideline to get some ice on it,” SM Football wrote on its official X account. “The trainers were asking him how he was doing, and he told them he’s just fine. You can tell he just wants to get back out there and play. The scary part is it’s the same arm. He’s dealt with that elbow injury multiple times now, and like I said before, every time he takes off on a rush, I just get nervous watching it. Not sure exactly what the doctors have told him after all those elbow injuries.”

Daniels missed 10 games in 2025 with a variety of injuries, including a dislocated left elbow — the same injury that cost him three games early in the 2026 regular season.

Rains, Blackout Wreak Havoc on NW Stadium

Steady rains at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, were the big story of the first half on Monday night, and when the rain stopped, the lights went out — a full stadium blackout with 11:59 remaining in the third quarter of Monday night’s game between the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals.

Monday Night Football play-by-play analyst Joe Buck quickly reported that it was a power-related, not stadium-related, issue.

The lights quickly came back on after a short commercial break and were later attributed to a scheduled maintenance check that hadn’t been rescheduled to accommodated Monday night’s game.

Jayden Daniels’ Week 2 Injury Shocked NFL

Daniels suffered the injury right before halftime of a Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys, and it provoked an explicit response from Fox Sports color commentator and 7-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady.

“Commanders now have ruled out QB Jayden Daniels with a left elbow injury,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account. “The last time he had a left elbow injury he missed four games.”

“Jayden Daniels appears to have re-dislocated his left elbow again here after getting his ankle stepped on by his LG,” Dr. Jesse Morse wrote on his official X account. “This is the same elbow his dislocated in 2025 causing him to miss 3 games and then reinjured and missed the final 4 games of the season.”

“Jayden Daniels is being carted off after a devastating left arm injury,” The Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris wrote on his official X account.

Daniels hasn’t completed a game in 3 career starts at AT&T Stadium.