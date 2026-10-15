Commanders’ Dan Quinn Drops Honest Quote on Jayden Daniels Ahead of 49ers Game

The Washington Commanders are 1-3-1 entering Week 6 of the NFL season after tying the New York Giants 27-27 last Sunday in one of the most disastrous endings in recent memory.

Washington had the ball in field goal range at the end of overtime. Instead of spiking the ball or throwing it out of bounds to stop the clock and attempt a field goal, the Commanders ran a quarterback keeper with just over 10 seconds remaining and no timeouts.

The team appeared to be on different pages, and Daniels couldn’t get back to the ball in time to spike it.

Now, the Commanders have had to move on and turn their focus to Week 6 as they travel to San Francisco to take on the unbeaten 49ers on Monday Night Football.

Dan Quinn Drops Honest Quote on Daniels

Ahead of the game, Quinn spoke to the media on Thursday and addressed Daniels’ need to rebound from such a dramatic ending after facing significant criticism this week.

“For him specifically, he’s such a mentally tough person that he’s very stoic in a lot of times,” Quinn said. “So it’s honest conversations about where you’re at, how things are, and so the longer you get to know somebody you know some of the signs and tells. So for him he’s somebody that definitely is back. And even through tough weeks he is very resilient guy.”

Dan Quinn talked about everyone turning the page after Sunday. Here, a specific comment about Jayden Daniels. https://t.co/cyVYtEaV8Z — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 15, 2026

Daniels Places Blame on Himself

After the final play against New York in Week 5, Quinn tried to deflect blame from his quarterback, but Daniels took full responsibility for how the game ended in a contest the Commanders should have won.

“We all gotta be better situationally,” Daniels said postgame on Sunday. “Starts with me. Everybody will say the same thing, but we just gotta be better at situational football. . . . We gotta stop the clock, we gotta know the situation. We gotta relay that as an offense. It starts from everybody, top down. Ultimately, it’s on me.”