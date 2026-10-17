Commanders’ Dan Quinn Gets Clear Warning Before 49ers Game

The Washington Commanders are 1-3-1 entering Week 6 of the NFL season.

Washington is set to travel to San Francisco for a Monday night showdown against the unbeaten 49ers.

The Commanders are coming off an overtime blunder against the New York Giants last weekend that resulted in a 27-27 tie. The performance drew plenty of criticism toward the entire team, particularly quarterback Jayden Daniels and head coach Dan Quinn.

Quinn Gets Clear Warning Before 49ers Game

Quinn was already facing questions after missing the playoffs last season and getting off to a slow start this year.

However, after how things unfolded against the Giants, when Washington failed to close out the game, Quinn could find himself coaching on a week-to-week basis if the Commanders can’t turn things around quickly.

Ahead of Monday night’s game, The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero reported that Commanders owner Josh Harris will pay close attention to how the team responds against the 49ers.

“Commanders owner Josh Harris has never been a believer in midseason coaching changes,” Pelissero wrote. “But in the wake of last week’s overtime debacle in a tie with the Giants (which we talked about in depth on The Ringer NFL Show) he’ll be paying close attention to how Dan Quinn’s team responds Monday night at San Francisco.”

The Chargers have rejected trade calls, believing they’re close to turning things around after an 0-5 start and making no plans to hold a fire sale. That and much more in the Week 6 Insider Notebook at The Sweep: https://t.co/hVvUAJEl9r https://t.co/4LDRFcJ4WB — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 17, 2026

Quinn Addresses Job Security

This week, Quinn’s job didn’t appear to be in immediate jeopardy, and he even addressed his relationship with Harris.

“Josh [Harris] and I talk regularly before games, after games, after good games, after tough games,” Quinn told reporters. “That’s a normal process for us. And trust me, no one is pleased with this outcome and where we’re at. But the part that we do have, those hard conversations, we’re honest about where we’re at and what we need to fix and what we need to work on. I like having that communication with him.”