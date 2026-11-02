Commanders Get Major Update on Brandon Aiyuk After Months of Trade Rumors

All offseason, it seemed as if former star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was going to end up in a Washington Commanders jersey.

After Aiyuk fell out with the San Francisco 49ers, he demanded a trade. Washington pursued him for months, but the two sides never reached a deal.

Due to some off-field decisions by Aiyuk, particularly comments made on social media, the 49ers ultimately placed him on the reserve/left team list. He hasn’t played in an NFL game since October 2024, when he suffered a knee injury that he has since fully recovered from.

However, Aiyuk’s recovery process was rocky, as he wasn’t doing everything the 49ers asked of him. San Francisco ultimately voided all of his guaranteed money for 2026, roughly $25-27 million, further damaging the relationship despite the team still holding his rights.

Commanders Get Major Update on Aiyuk

On Monday, news emerged that could put Aiyuk back in play for the Commanders, especially if Washington remains interested in possibly adding help at WR.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Aiyuk has hired well-respected agent Drew Rosenhaus to represent him. Rosenhaus reportedly said he is “working on getting him back to work and playing again in the NFL.”

Aiyuk will need to file for reinstatement, and there could be a process involved in how everything unfolds. Yet, his goal is to return to the NFL and join a new team.

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has hired Drew Rosenhaus for representation, and the agent said that he is “working on getting him back to work and playing again in the NFL.” https://t.co/qFtuAYajOx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2026

Aiyuk’s NFL Career

Before the drama unfolded over the last two or so years, Aiyuk had established himself as one of the NFL’s top wideouts and looked poised to become the face of the 49ers’ receiving corps.

He recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2022 and 2023. Across the 69 games he played during his first five years, he totaled 294 receptions for 4,305 yards and 25 touchdowns.

While his time in San Francisco is almost certainly over, as it would be difficult to see him mend that relationship, the Commanders could get back in the mix if he returns and either trade discussion reopen or he becomes a free agent.