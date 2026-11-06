Commanders GM Makes Strong Statement on Jayden Daniels Ahead of Rams Game

The Washington Commanders are coming off a big win over the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday night to improve to 2-4-1 on the season.

Now, their goal is to start a winning streak this weekend when they take on the Los Angeles Rams and try to climb back into the NFC playoff race.

The Commanders go as quarterback Jayden Daniels goes. Through five starts this season, he’s totaled eight touchdowns and has yet to throw an interception. That’s the longest streak by a Washington quarterback since Jason Campbell went nine straight games without one in 2007-08.

Commanders GM Makes Strong Statement on Daniels

On Friday, Commanders general manager Adam Peters appeared on Junk Radio and made a strong statement about Daniels.

“I’d put Jayden being able to throw in a tight window with anybody,” Peters said of Daniels’ accuracy. “Jayden’s a great passer, and he trusts his arm, and he trusts his accuracy, and he trusts his receivers. So I don’t have any issues with him not throwing into tight windows at all.”

Peters went on to praise the franchise’s quarterback for how well he’s continued to protect the football.

“What I do see is a guy who’s taking care of the football and that’s really the most important thing, is taking care of the football and not turning the ball over,” Peters added. “Even though our record doesn’t reflect it, we’ve been really, really good about that. Taking care of the football and taking it away. If we continue to do that, that will show up in our record.”

“What I do see is a guy who’s taking care of the football and that’s really the most important thing, is taking care of the football and not turning the ball over. Even though our record doesn’t reflect it, we’ve been really, really good about that. Taking care of the football and taking it away. If we continue to do that, that will show up in our record.” – Commanders GM Adam Peters on Jayden Daniels @JunksRadio — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) November 6, 2026

Looking at the Commanders

Washington has dealt with a plethora of injuries, and the team very well could be 3-4 if it hadn’t squandered the ending of its 27-27 tie with the Giants a few weeks ago.

However, the Commanders still sit just two games out of first place in the division, with everything in front of them.

That raises the question of whether Washington will become a buyer ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline. The Commanders could look to bolster their roster, particularly along the defensive line after losing both Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw for the season. They could also pursue a playmaker at wide receiver or running back, as both positions remain needs.