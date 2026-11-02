Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Gives Update on Injury Scare After Win Over Eagles

The Washington Commanders secured a much-needed victory on Sunday night, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 27-10.

Philadelphia jumped out to a 10-0 lead, but Washington rallied for 27 unanswered points behind a strong defensive performance. The Commanders forced two turnovers and recorded two sacks.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels also had a strong showing, completing 16 of 29 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown while rushing twice for 23 yards.

However, toward the end of the second quarter, Daniels took a brutal hit from Eagles pass rusher Nolan Smith. He braced his fall with his left arm, the same arm he injured earlier this season and currently wears a brace on. Daniels appeared shaken up but ultimately stayed in the game before trainers checked on him along the sideline.

Following the hit Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic posted, “Jayden Daniels jogged off the field without his helmet at halftime. Got rocked on a hit by Nolan Smith. Team medical staff was around him on the bench, but they weren’t tending to any specific body part, like they were examining for injury.”

Jayden Daniels jogged off the field without his helmet at halftime. Got rocked on a hit by Nolan Smith. Team medical staff was around him on the bench, but they weren’t tending to any specific body part, like they were examining for injury. What the broadcast showed … https://t.co/6606RWHZX1 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 2, 2026

Daniels Addresses Injury Scare After Win

Following the victory, Daniels provided some clarity on the play that led many to believe he had suffered a minor injury.

Fortunately, the grimaces on his face were simply because he had the wind knocked out of him.

“I got the wind knocked out of me,” Daniels said, via Martenzie Johnson of the Washington Sun.

Jayden Daniels on the play where he got hurt: “I got the wind knocked out of me” https://t.co/AggXl4Sw3C — Martenzie Johnson (@10zJohnson) November 2, 2026

Looking at the Commanders

The Commanders’ success starts with Daniels, so his health will be pivotal if Washington hopes to accomplish its goals this season. Despite their 2-4-1 record, everything remains in front of them.

Washington sits just two games out of first place in the NFC East. The Eagles are 2-6, the Dallas Cowboys are 3-5, and the New York Giants lead the division at 4-2-1.

The Commanders will remain at home this coming Sunday when they host the Los Angeles Rams at 1 p.m. ET.