Commanders Lose 7-Year Veteran to Devastating Season-Ending Injury

The Washington Commanders have dealt with the injury bug all season long, and things got a bit worse this week following their big win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

On Tuesday, the team officially placed defensive tackles Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw, as well as running back Jeremy McNichols, on injured reserve ahead of their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Commanders 7-Year Veteran Out for Season

To make matters worse, after already determining that Payne would miss the rest of the season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday morning that Kinlaw’s stint on injured reserve will also be season-ending.

Now in his seventh NFL season and second with the Commanders, Kinlaw left Sunday’s game against the Eagles with a knee injury. He will reportedly undergo surgery to repair a torn MCL on Tuesday.

“Injury update: Commanders DL Javon Kinlaw underwent season-ending surgery Tuesday on his MCL,” Schefter posted. “Now Commanders defensive linemen Kinlaw and Daron Payne both have suffered season-ending injuries in recent weeks.”

Injury update: Commanders DL Javon Kinlaw underwent season-ending surgery Tuesday on his MCL. Now Commanders defensive linemen Kinlaw and Daron Payne both have suffered season-ending injuries in recent weeks. https://t.co/hHqlyexYdx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2026

Kinlaw’s 2026 Season With Commanders

Kinlaw has appeared in six games for Washington this season, starting all of them. While he isn’t a player who typically fills up the stat sheet, he’s been a consistent presence at defensive tackle.

The 29-year-old has recorded 13 tackles, 1.0 sack, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and two pass deflections at the line of scrimmage this season.

Across 81 career games, he’s started 67 and totaled 166 tackles, 10.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss.

Kinlaw spent the first four years of his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers. He then signed with the New York Jets in 2024 before joining Washington for the 2025 season.