Commanders Make Jayden Daniels Announcement Ahead of 49ers Game

The Washington Commanders will have to flush their Week 5 finish against the New York Giants, which resulted in a 27-27 tie.

The game exposed miscues by quarterback Jayden Daniels, other players on the field and the coaching staff. Those mistakes have remained a major talking point over the last few days, especially after the disastrous final play in overtime, when the Commanders appeared to have a win in their back pocket.

Nonetheless, Washington sits at 1-3-1 entering Week 6, when it takes on the undefeated San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

Commanders Make Announcement on Daniels

Ahead of their Week 6 matchup, the Commanders are still shedding light on Daniels’ overall performance in Sunday’s tie with New York.

Daniels completed 17 of 25 pass attempts for 199 yards and rushed nine times for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

Daniels scored his first rushing touchdown on a 38-yard run in the third quarter. The Commanders announced on social media, citing Next Gen Stats, that Daniels reached an astonishing 20.54 mph on the run, marking the fastest speed of any play in his three-year NFL career.

“Showing off the speed,” the Commanders posted on X.

Showing off the speed @NextGenStats x @awscloud https://t.co/TTLjJTOlLZ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 14, 2026

Daniels Takes Accountability for Commanders’ Finish

Daniels had a very good game in his return from an elbow injury, but the final play overshadowed his performance, and rightfully so.

During his postgame press conference, Daniels took full responsibility for the play. Head coach Dan Quinn also addressed the situation and tried to deflect some of the criticism away from his quarterback.

“We all gotta be better situationally,” Daniels said. “Starts with me. Everybody will say the same thing, but we just gotta be better at situational football. … We gotta stop the clock. We gotta know the situation. We gotta relay that as an offense. It starts from everybody top down. Ultimately, it’s on me.”