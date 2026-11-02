Hi, Subscriber

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Drops Honest Quote After Eagles Win

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders
Getty
LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders celebrates a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium on November 01, 2026 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders entered Sunday night’s matchup in desperate need of a victory, sitting at 1-4-1 overall.

It was a very slow start, as Washington fell into an early 10-0 hole. However, the Commanders responded by scoring 27 unanswered points to win the game 27-10.

Commanders star quarterback Jayden Daniels completed 16 of 29 pass attempts for 217 yards and one touchdown while rushing twice for 23 yards.

As a team, Washington rushed 26 times for 135 yards, with four different players rushing for more than 20 yards.

Daniels Drops Honest Quote After Win

Despite the victory, Daniels made it clear after the game that the way Washington’s offense has started games is unacceptable.

“Honestly, it was just complete BS, you know just how we started,” Daniels said postgame. “You know we had a promising drive the first drive and mental lapses of penalties and stuff like that. And then the second drive we get behind the sticks with a lot of pre snap penalties and then the fumble and at that point it’s just wasn’t our brand of football that we want play or showcase so it was at that pint you just get frustrated and you just gotta speak your mind and that’s what I did and it just helped snap everybody back into place and we were able to put it together and score 13 straight.”

Looking at the Commanders

Despite their 2-4-1 record, the Commanders still have everything in front of them, especially with the NFC East struggling so badly this season.

The Eagles are now 2-6, the Dallas Cowboys are 3-5, and the New York Giants sit in first place with a 4-2-1 record, just two games ahead of Washington.

While the Commanders have some holes that a potential trade or two could help address ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline, they still have plenty to play for. They’ll face a big challenge this coming Sunday when they host the Los Angeles Rams.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

0 Comments

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Drops Honest Quote After Eagles Win

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Commanders News

More Heavy on Commanders News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x