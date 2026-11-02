Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Drops Honest Quote After Eagles Win

The Washington Commanders entered Sunday night’s matchup in desperate need of a victory, sitting at 1-4-1 overall.

It was a very slow start, as Washington fell into an early 10-0 hole. However, the Commanders responded by scoring 27 unanswered points to win the game 27-10.

Commanders star quarterback Jayden Daniels completed 16 of 29 pass attempts for 217 yards and one touchdown while rushing twice for 23 yards.

As a team, Washington rushed 26 times for 135 yards, with four different players rushing for more than 20 yards.

Daniels Drops Honest Quote After Win

Despite the victory, Daniels made it clear after the game that the way Washington’s offense has started games is unacceptable.

“Honestly, it was just complete BS, you know just how we started,” Daniels said postgame. “You know we had a promising drive the first drive and mental lapses of penalties and stuff like that. And then the second drive we get behind the sticks with a lot of pre snap penalties and then the fumble and at that point it’s just wasn’t our brand of football that we want play or showcase so it was at that pint you just get frustrated and you just gotta speak your mind and that’s what I did and it just helped snap everybody back into place and we were able to put it together and score 13 straight.”

“Honestly, it was complete B.S, just how we started.” Down 10-0 in the 1st quarter, Jayden Daniels huddled with the offense on the sideline and spoke his mind. Washington scored 27 unanswered and, while it wasn’t always pretty, took a step in the right direction. #RaiseHail https://t.co/nb5t3Ru6nq — Marc Davis (@marcdavissports) November 2, 2026

Looking at the Commanders

Despite their 2-4-1 record, the Commanders still have everything in front of them, especially with the NFC East struggling so badly this season.

The Eagles are now 2-6, the Dallas Cowboys are 3-5, and the New York Giants sit in first place with a 4-2-1 record, just two games ahead of Washington.

While the Commanders have some holes that a potential trade or two could help address ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline, they still have plenty to play for. They’ll face a big challenge this coming Sunday when they host the Los Angeles Rams.