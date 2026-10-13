Dan Quinn’s Future With Commanders Comes Into Focus Amid Calls for Firing

There isn’t an NFL coach sitting on a hotter seat right now than Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn after how Week 5 played out.

After blowing a two-score lead against the New York Giants. The Commanders found themselves tied 27-27 in overtime and in field goal range with the clock winding down.

Washington simply needed to avoid running out of bounds too late or, if a defender tackled Daniels in bounds, leave enough time for him to get up and spike the ball.

Instead, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels let nearly a minute run off the clock before snapping the ball with about 14-15 seconds remaining. He then slid in bounds rather than throwing the ball away, and Washington had no timeouts left. The clock ran out before the Commanders could get another snap off, and the game ended in a tie.

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Both Daniels and Quinn took responsibility after the game but couldn’t really explain what went wrong. Meanwhile, fans and media members alike seem to believe Quinn’s time in Washington could be running out.

Commanders Firing Quinn Is Not Imminent

While appearing on Big Day With Peter Schrager. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport discussed Quinn’s job security after the disastrous finish and revealed that Washington is not planning to fire him five weeks into the season, at least for now.

“Based on the people I’ve spoke with I do not expect imminent changes surrounding Dan Quinn or the Washington Commanders,” Rapoport said. “I would be surprised if there was a move right now. But here’s what this game did and in a way it’s unfair. It’s 13 seconds that this man right here who he is an established coach in the NFL is judged upon. That’s the job. When it matters the absolute most… is your team ready… it falls on Dan Quinn.

“What this loss slash tie did. Was put all of the eyeballs on Dan Quinn. It is now coming for him. If the Commanders continue to lose then we are going to be talking about Dan Quinn’s job security until they start winning or until it changes.”

From @BigDayESPN: A look at where it all stands with #Commanders coach Dan Quinn following a brutal tie/loss. https://t.co/e6ajPdxm30 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2026

Quinn Addresses His Job Security

Speaking to the media on Monday, Quinn addressed questions about his job security following the disastrous finish against the Giants and Washington’s 1-3-1 start to the season.

“Josh [Harris] and I talk regularly before games, after games, after good games, after tough games,” Quinn told reporters, according to The Athletic. “That’s a normal process for us. And trust me, no one is pleased with this outcome and where we’re at. But the part that we do have, those hard conversations, we’re honest about where we’re at and what we need to fix and what we need to work on. I like having that communication with him.”