Commanders Eyeing 6-Foot-3, 300-Pound Ex-Patriots Starter

The Washington Commanders already signed running back Devin Neal, who tried out for the team Tuesday. But the Commanders also had three defensive linemen at those tryouts, the most notable of which was veteran Daniel Ekuale.

According to the NFL transaction wire, Ekuale, along with defensive tackles Jalen Hunt and Devonnsha Maxwell, tried out for the Commanders on Tuesday. Neal also participated in the workout before signing with the Washington practice squad.

Ekuale is trying to extend his career a ninth season. He last appeared in an NFL regular season game with the Pittsburgh Steelers during last year. The defensive tackle hasn’t been on a roster in the league since departing the Steelers in NFL free agency.

Over his first eight seasons, he played for the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots, in addition to the Steelers. In 2024, Ekuale started 16 games for New England, posting 52 combined tackles, including two tackles for loss. He also had three quarterback hits and one sack.

Ekuale also started five contests for the Jaguars in 2020. He had 13 combined tackles during that campaign.

Last season, he registered six combined tackles, one quarterback hit and one pass defense in seven games for Pittsburgh.

Commanders Work Out DT Daniel Ekuale at Tryout

Getty Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale tried out for the Washington Commanders on Tuesday.

Ekuale ended his tenure with the Steelers on a pretty sour note. The defensive tackle suffered a torn ACL in Week 8 versus the Green Bay Packers. The Steelers placed him on injured reserve, ending his season.

Making his pending free agency status potentially even more complicated, about a month after his injury, Ekuale received a 5-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy.

It’s not clear if the suspension or injury is more the reason Ekuale remains a free agent. But he’s a 32-year-old trying to make a comeback from two significant issues.

The good news for Ekuale is he was permitted to serve the suspension while on injured reserve last year.

Of the three defensive tackles Washington looked at Tuesday, Ekuale has, by far, the most experience. Maxwell was an undrafted free agent for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2023. While he experienced success in the UFL, Maxwell has never played in the NFL. Neither has Hunt, who was an undrafted free agent this past spring.

The Commanders appear to be interested in the defensive tackle market with Johnny Newton still on injured reserve. Newton hasn’t played at all this season because of pectoral muscle surgery he received in August.

Fellow veteran Javon Kinlaw is dealing with some bumps and bruises, but he dressed in Week 5. Daron Payne is the team’s other starter at defensive tackle.

With the Commanders owning a 1-3-1 record, Payne has emerged as a popular trade candidate in the media. Perhaps the team is doing its homework on the defensive tackle market in preparations for moving Payne.

But there’s no obvious indication the Commanders plan to trade Payne before November’s trade deadline.