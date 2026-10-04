Commanders Lose Super Bowl Champion DE to Injury Against Colts

The Washington Commanders‘ defense kept them afloat against the Indianapolis Colts early in Week 4 in London—even after losing key defensive lineman Charles Omenihu.

“Charles Omenihu headed back to the locker room,” The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala wrote on her official X account shortly before the start of the 2nd quarter.

Omenihu left the game with the Commanders leading 6-0, and starting quarterback Marcus Mariota had also been sent to the locker room.

“Charles Omenihu just left blue tent and headed to locker room,” NBC Sports NFL reporter JP Finlay wrote on his official X account.

Omenihu, 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds, won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs following the 2023 season. He signed a 1-year, $4 million free-agent contract with the Commanders on March 11.

Omenihu Most Known for Offseason Trash Talk

Omenihu, for some reason, decided to take shots at 2 of the most powerful entities in the league — Baltimore Ravens quarterback and 2-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the entire Philadelphia Eagles organization.

“Lamar, honestly, you bring a 5-man rush on him and collapse that pocket, he’ll make a play that isn’t the best for the Ravens,” Omenihu said during an offseason podcast appearance. “The league hasn’t figured out (Buffalo Bills quarterback) Josh Allen yet. They’ve figured out Lamar Jackson.”

Jackson, who is coming off arguably the worst season of his career in 2025, seemed to respond to Omenihu’s comments.

“Instead of trying to bring me down, ask GOD to bring you up,” Jackson wrote on his official X account. “#JESUSCHRISTKINGOFKINGS”

Omenihu … Really Doesn’t Like Lamar Jackson

That wasn’t the 1st time Omenihu took shots at Jackson.

“With Lamar, I think you just gotta harass him,” Omenihu said before the Chiefs defeated the Ravens in Week 4 of the 2025 regular season. “Make it uncomfortable for him. You wanna get to his legs.”

Omenihu’s recent comments about Jackson weren’t the only wild thing he said in the Speakeasy interview. He also claimed the San Francisco 49ers team he was on that lost to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl following the 2022 season was better than the Eagles team that routed the Chiefs in the Super Bowl following the 2024 season — a game in which Omenihu famously bawled his eyes out on the sideline late in the 4th quarter.