Ex-Commanders WR Suddenly Cut by NFL Team Before Week 6

The Washington Commanders have been the story of Week 5 after the way their matchup with the New York Giants concluded.

Ultimately, a late-game blunder by the Commanders led to a 27-27 tie.

Now sitting at 1-3-1, Washington shifts its focus to Week 6, when it takes on the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers on “Monday Night Football.”

Commanders See Former WR Get Released

Ahead of Week 6, the Commanders saw one of their former wide receivers hit the open market on Tuesday.

The Baltimore Ravens released 33-year-old journeyman wide receiver Chris Moore, who signed with the team on July 24.

Baltimore announced the move, writing, “We have released WR Chris Moore. We have also released WR Xavier Guillory from the Practice Squad.”

We have released WR Chris Moore. We have also released WR Xavier Guillory from the Practice Squad. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 13, 2026

Reports suggest Moore could re-sign with the Ravens‘ practice squad as a vested veteran who doesn’t have to clear waivers.

Moore’s NFL Career and Time With Commanders

The Ravens drafted Moore in 2016, and he spent the first five years of his career in Baltimore before stints with the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals and Commanders in 2024 and 2025.

Moore didn’t record any stats during his first season in Washington in 2024. However, he appeared in 14 games last season and started five, hauling in 11 receptions for 207 yards and one touchdown.

He has caught three passes for 63 yards and a touchdown this season with Baltimore. Across his career, Moore has recorded 152 receptions for 1,980 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Could He Be an Option for Washington?

Moore could give the Commanders another depth option at wide receiver, especially since he is familiar with Daniels and head coach Dan Quinn.

Washington has also dealt with injuries at the position through the first five weeks of the season.

However, no reports have indicated that Washington is pursuing any wide receivers on the open market.