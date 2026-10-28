Johnny Newton Injury Update: Commanders Tease Return of Talented DT

If you forgot the Washington Commanders even had another talented defensive tackle on the roster, that’s OK. Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton has done so little in his first few seasons to make an impact that people have mostly forgotten the promise he showed early on.

Now, Newton has another chance to make an impact as Washington’s season reaches a critical juncture, sitting at 1-4-1 heading into a brutal stretch after their Week 7 bye, starting with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football in Week 8.

“The Commanders announce that DT Johnny Newton has returned to practice and his 21-day window has been opened,” Commanders reporter Ben Standig wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Been out with a torn pectoral.”

“The Commanders have opened the 21-day window for DT Jer’Zhan Newton,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on X.

“Some defensive help … Newton tore his pec in a preseason game,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Wednesday.

Johnny Newton Kept Buried on Depth Chart

Newton lost his rookie offseason to foot surgery, but he bounced back and played 16 of 17 regular-season games as the 2024 2nd-round pick helped the team make a run to the NFC Championship Game.

The Commanders had Newton behind Pro Bowlers Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne as a rookie, but he stepped into a starting role when Allen missed most of the season with a pectoral muscle injury.

While one might have thought Newton starting 11 games on a 12-5 team that made it one game from the Super Bowl — and putting up solid numbers in the process — might make the Commanders at least give Newton a chance at a starting role, especially after the Commanders released Allen in a salary cap move.

Instead, the Commanders made the puzzling decision to sign defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw to a 3-year, $45 million free-agent contract, and Newton’s snaps dropped dramatically—just 2 starts in 17 regular-season games—while Kinlaw has completely flamed out since he signed.

Named Big Ten Defensive POY at Illinois

Newton was projected as a 1st-round pick after earning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year at Illinois in 2023 but had the unfortunate luck of entering the most offensive-crazy draft in NFL history — a record 14 consecutive offensive players selected in the first round, including a record-tying six quarterbacks.

Newton, 6-foot-2 and 304 pounds, led Illinois with 7.5 sacks in 2023 and led all of FBS with 4 blocked kicks.

PFF’s Trevor Sikkema gave the Commanders an “A” grade for their 2024 class, with a healthy dose of praise for Newton.

“Temendous value selection at the top of the second round,” Sikkema wrote. “Newton is the 11th-ranked player overall on the PFF big board and was extremely productive over his college career. Just three Power Five interior defensive linemen have recorded 100 or more pressures over a two-year stretch since PFF began charting college in 2014: Newton, his new teammate Jonathan Allen and DeForest Buckner.”