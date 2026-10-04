How to Watch Commanders Play Colts in London: Kickoff Time, TV & Odds

Washington Commanders fans across the country will need to get up early to watch their team in Week 4 as they travel to London to face the Indianapolis Colts at one of the world’s most famous soccer stadiums.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Commanders play the Colts — and a special “good luck” to West Coast fans who will need to get up before the sun.

Who: Washington Commanders vs. Indianapolis Colts

When: 8:30 a.m. ET

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, England)

TV: NFL Network

Odds: IND -4.5, O/U 46.5

The Commanders are 1-2 and coming off an upset win over the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, snapping their 12-game winning streak.

The Colts are 1-2 and also coming off their 1st win of the season against the Houston Texans in Week 3.

Commanders Still Haven’t Won Outside of U.S.

The Commanders are playing for the 4th time in franchise history outside the United States and are still looking for their 1st win on foreign soil.

The Commanders lost to the Buffalo Bills in Toronto in 2013, tied the Cincinnati Bengals in London in 2016, and lost to the Miami Dolphins in Madrid, Spain, in 2026 — the 1st NFL game played in Spain.

The Colts are 2-1 in international games, including an overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons in Berlin, Germany, in 2025.

What Playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Means

Playing at the approximately 61,000-seat Tottenham Hotspur Stadium means playing at 1 of the world’s cutting-edge soccer stadiums.

Built for $1 billion and opened in 2019, it’s the home to 1 of the world’s elite soccer clubs, Tottenham Hotspur of the Premier League. Valued at $3.4 billion in 2026, that’s still over $2 billion less than the lowest-valued NFL team — the Cincinnati Bengals at $5.6 billion.

Tottenham Hotspur is worth more than 26 valuable teams and worth more than all but 2 NHL teams — the Toronto Maple Leafs ($4.1 billion) and New York Rangers ($4 billion).