Commanders Get Bad Injury News on All-Pro WR Stefon Diggs

The Washington Commanders are already down one NFL All-Pro wide receiver with Terry McLaurin, who missed the Week 4 loss to the Indianapolis Colts with a hamstring injury.

Now, in a critical Week 5 game against the New York Giants, they might be missing their other NFL All-Pro wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, who appeared on Wednesday’s injury report with a hamstring issue.

“Stefon Diggs was added to the Commanders’ injury report,” The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala wrote on her official X account on Wednesday. “Top two receivers are currently dealing with hamstring injuries.”

Wednesday’s injury report listed 24 Commanders.

“Holy (expletive) this is long,” Commanders reporter Josh Taylor wrote on X after the injury report was released. “Stefon Diggs was out with a hamstring, while Bill and Sonny Styles were limited with groin injuries and 100 other players. Yikes.”

Commanders Signed Stefon Diggs to Save Season

Signing McLaurin was the Commanders’ move to try to save their season before it even started.

“BREAKING: The Commanders are signing 4x Pro Bowl WR Stefon Diggs, multiple sources tell me,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on August 5. “Diggs, a DMV native, comes off the seventh 1,000-yard receiving season of his career and should play a prominent role (this) season for QB Jayden Daniels in Washington … there has been a lot of talk about Brandon Aiyuk and the Commanders. But Stefon Diggs has been Washington’s primary target to pair alongside Terry McLaurin. I’m told Diggs and Daniels have been in communication, and the deal is now across the finish line.”

Commanders Sought Elite WR to Pair With McLaurin

The Commanders had long sought another elite wide receiver option to pair with McLaurin.

“Former Patriots WR Stefon Diggs is set to sign with the Commanders, sources say,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account. “With an offseason at full health, Diggs is ready to hit the ground running as a key weapon for Jayden Daniels in Year 3. The QB-friendly WR should help.”

According to Rapoport, Diggs signed a 1-year contract worth more than $10 million.

Diggs signed a 3-year, $63.5 million contract with the New England Patriots in March 2025 and led his team with 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and 4 touchdowns on the way to a Super Bowl appearance. He was released on March 12 after a scandal-filled year, clearing $16.8 million in salary cap space.