Commanders Get Bad Injury News on Former 1st-Round WR

It’s no stretch to say the Washington Commanders can treat every game for the rest of the season like a playoff game — which means they’ll need everyone available.

Nowhere do they need depth more than at wide receiver, where $97 million NFL All-Pro is out for the season with a torn patellar tendon. Some injury news from Friday means the Commanders might have to make do without a key depth piece in former 1st-round pick Treylon Burks.

The Commanders, 2-4-1, host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Week 9.

“WR Trey Burks is not on the practice field as they begin their work,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on X. “He has not practiced yet this week because of a foot issue.”

“No Treylon Burks (foot) or Dyami Brown (calf) at Commanders practice,” The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala wrote on X. “There are only 2 wide receivers out here who have caught at least one pass this year: Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams.”

“Sounds a lot like Commanders will be without Treylon Burks on Sunday,” Jay Daniels MVP wrote on their official X account.

Treylon Burks Has Been Productive With Chances

Burks has 12 receptions for 233 yards and 2 touchdowns in six games — he was a healthy scratch for a Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Commanders GM Adam Peters today said ‘it doesn’t look great’ for Dyami this week,” Commanders reporter Ben Standig wrote on X. “Burks sounds more like a TBD situation.”

Commanders Kept Burks Around After 2025 Burst

The Commanders claimed Burks off waivers after the Tennessee Titans released their 2022 1st-round pick before the 2025 season. They re-upped him on a 1-year, $3 million contract for 2026.

In his first 13 regular-season games with the Commanders, Burks has 3 touchdown receptions — he only scored one touchdown in three seasons with the Titans, and it came on a fumble recovery in the end zone.

In 2025, Burks pulled off arguably the NFL’s Catch of the Year against the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football in Week 13.

Burks caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Marcus Mariota in the third quarter to give the Commanders a 14-13 lead, snagging the ball with one hand with Denver cornerback Riley Moss draped all over him, then pulling it in as he landed flat on his back in the end zone.

It brought back immediate memories of the famous catch former New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made against the Dallas Cowboys in a Sunday Night Football game in January 2015.

“Insane stuff from Treylon Burks!” NBC play-by-play commentator Mike Tirico said during the broadcast. “As good as you will ever see … as good of a catch as you’ll see all season. Shades of Odell Beckham Jr. from 10 years ago.”

Both Beckham and Burks wore No. 13, which Beckham quickly pointed out on his official X account.

“13 13,” Beckham wrote. “Snagggg.”