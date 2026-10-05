Commanders All-Pro Reveals Gruesome Hand Injury on Social Media

Let’s hope not too many people were eating lunch and doomscrolling Instagram on Monday when Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves shared a picture of his injured hand on social media.

Reaves left Sunday’s Week 4 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in London with a hand/finger injury but was able to return to the game — despite a gruesome injury to the inside of his left ring finger, which he shared on his Instagram stories.

The finger appeared to have received extensive stitches at the base.

“Almost lost 1 (finger),” Reaves wrote on Monday. “But that’s why God gave us 10.”

Reaves has become a full-time starter on defense for the 1st time in 2026 after starting a career-high 8 games in 2025.

“Jeremy Reaves posted on his IG that he almost lost his finger in Sunday’s game against the Colts,” Commanders superfan Chris Bryant wrote on his official X account.

“Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves shows off his hand injury that required stitches via his latest IG story,” Jay Daniels MVP wrote on their official X account.

Commanders Signed Reaves to Contract Extension

The Commanders don’t have many players like Reaves; no NFL team does.

Reaves is a building block. Not necessarily a star — although sometimes he is — but a foundational part of any success his team has had on any level. He does the dirty work, keeps the locker room together through hard times, and has become beloved by the fan base.

He’s the kind of guy you want to keep around if you’re an NFL team and never want to see walk out the door. That’s why the Commanders signed Reaves to a 1-year, $3.5 million contract extension on March 19.

The Commanders broke the news on their official X account with a post featuring a picture of Reaves that said “Extended,” topped by “Our guy,” followed by the clapping hands emoji.

“Jeremy Reaves is back,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account.

Unlikely Decade-Long Career for Pensacola Native

Reaves, a Pensacola, Florida, native, went undrafted out of South Alabama in 2018 after being named Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he was released in training camp before landing with Washington, where he’s been for his entire career.

In 2022, Reaves was part of a video that went viral showing former Washington head coach Ron Rivera informing Reaves he’d made the Pro Bowl for the first time — the same year he made first-team NFL All-Pro.

Reaves, 29, is in his 9th season with the Commanders and earned NFL All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl selection on special teams in 2022. This is the 3rd straight season the Commanders have brought back Reaves after a 2-year, $6 million contract in 2024 and a 1-year, $3.35 million extension in 2025.