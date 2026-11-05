NFL Trade Asking Price Could Be Dropping on Commanders Target

The Washington Commanders remain a team to watch in a potential trade for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs. While it doesn’t appear the wideout is going anywhere before Week 9, the Commanders received some potential good news on Downs on Thursday.

Indianapolis’s asking price might be dropping.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport told Good Morning, Football host Jamie Erdahl that the Colts would “like around a three or a four as far as pick compensation” for Downs.

A few days ago, the asking price appeared to be firmly a late Day 2 pick.

On Monday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz told The Pivot’s Ryan Clark the Colts wanted a third-rounder for Downs. Schultz also named the Commanders one of three teams to keep an eye on with a possible Downs trade.

Washington could view the Colts wideout as a potential replacement for injured starting receiver Terry McLaurin. The Commanders might also have interest in signing Downs to a long-term extension if they acquire him.

McLaurin is 31 years old and now faces a long recovery from a patellar tendon tear. Fellow Commanders starting wideout Stefon Diggs will turn 33 this month and will become a free agent in March.

Is Trade Asking Price on Josh Downs Dropping for Commanders?

Interestingly, when Schultz reported Monday the asking price for Downs was a third-rounder, he interjected his own opinion that the Colts wouldn’t get that in return for the wideout.

“I think ultimately, they will probably get a fourth,” concluded Schultz.

With that in mind, it’s not overly surprising the asking price appears to be dropping on Downs. Even still, Rapoport’s update Thursday was noteworthy because his report indicates the price is indeed falling.

While he didn’t discussing the asking price again, Schultz had his own Downs update as well Thursday. The NFL insider suggested the Commanders will have to wait until next week to submit their final offer.

The belief around the league is that, barring an offer that blows them away, Indianapolis plans to wait until after Sunday’s game vs the Cowboys before revisiting the offers on the table and making the trades that make sense on Monday and Tuesday ahead of the deadline,” wrote Schultz on X.

The Commanders could “blow” away the Colts with an offer for Downs to avoid that wait. But that offer would surely have to be more than a fourth-round pick.

Downs has posted 30 catches for 330 yards and one touchdown in eight games this season.

Downs Made Colts Trade Request

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported ahead of Week 8 the wideout requested to be traded from the Colts.

“I’m open to whatever,” he said, via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “Whatever comes my way, comes my way and we go from there.”

Downs is a rental player at the moment because he’s on the fourth-year of his rookie deal. With that, he’s set to hit free agency in March.

But if the Commanders acquired him, one would assume they will plan to re-sign the receiver. While Washington is still in the NFC East race, the team is also just 2-4-1 entering Week 9.

Should they make the trade, acquiring Downs would likely have to be a move the Commanders view as helping them now and in the future.