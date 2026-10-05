Commanders Get Tough Marcus Mariota Projection Amid Jayden Daniels Update

The Washington Commanders can’t be certain whether they will have Jayden Daniels or Marcus Mariota available against the New York Giants next weekend, but they certainly already know that starting seventh-round rookie quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis in what borders on a must-win game is not a viable option.

That could lead the Commanders to add a veteran to the roster this week, though doing so with the hopes of actually playing that player means Washington will have to act with immediacy. The Commanders shared an unfortunate update on Mariota Monday, October 5, while the news on Daniels was hazier than it was bad.

“Dan Quinn said they don’t yet have a timetable for when Marcus Mariota will return,” John Keim of ESPN reported on X. “Quinn said Sam Cosmi will return to practice as will Nick Cross.”

Jayden Daniels Likely to Practice This Week, Playing Status vs. Giants Remains Unclear

Meanwhile, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reported that Washington expects Daniels to practice this week. He left the team’s Week 2 contest after dislocating his non-throwing elbow, which he injured twice in the same fashion during his second NFL season in 2025.

Mariota stepped in and led the Commanders to a two-point win over the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.

However, Mariota suffered a right MCL sprain against the Indianapolis Colts in London on Sunday, leaving the contest early and making way for Kaliakmanis. The Rutgers product completed 15-of-33 passes for 186 yards, one TD and one INT while also rushing the football three times for 16 yards.

Indianapolis went on to beat Washington by a score of 30-13, dropping the Commanders’ record to 1-3 on the season.

Commanders May Have Little Choice Other Than to Push Jayden Daniels Back Into Starting Role Against Giants

The Giants are 3-1 through four games, despite losing starting quarterback Jaxson Dart for the season to a knee injury in Week 3.

Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are 2-2 through four weeks and appear as though they have significant flaws. And so if Washington can best New York at home on October 11 and move to 2-3, the Commanders can consider themselves still very much in the mix in the NFC East Division as well as the conference itself.

A loss, however, would represent Washington digging a hole by mid-October that might prove too difficult for the team to dig itself out of in time to truly contend.

Daniels did not go on the injured reserve list (IR), which indicates that the team probably believed he was capable of playing with a brace on his left elbow either by Week 5 against the Giants or on the road against the as of yet undefeated San Francisco 49ers in Week 6.

If Mariota was still healthy and/or if Washington had beaten the Colts last Sunday, the Commanders would have more leeway regarding Daniels’ return. However, with Mariota uncertain for Week 5 and Kaliakmanis the only other alternative currently on the roster, Washington may have little choice but to ask Daniels to jump back into the fray six days from now.