NFL Trade Pitch Sends Commanders QB Insurance After Marcus Mariota Injury

The Washington Commanders didn’t make a quarterback trade as a lot of pundits called for after the Jayden Daniels injury. But the Commanders appear set to really test their quarterback depth after Marcus Mariota suffered a knee injury during Week 4.

While Daniels is set to return, an undrafted rookie will continue to be Washington’s backup with Mariota banged up. With that in mind, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox encouraged the Commanders to pursue additional quarterback insurance.

Knox named Washington a potential suitor for a new QB2 — Pittsburgh Steelers‘ Mason Rudolph.

“While the demand for a fill-in starter may be dwindling, the market for a backup QB may be heating up,” wrote Knox. “The Washington Commanders may be close to having Daniels back, but backup Marcus Mariota is now dealing with an MCL injury …

“Rudolph, who has 20 career starts (including playoffs), is one of the league’s better backups. He could also be viewed as expendable, as Pittsburgh has Will Howard and rookie Drew Allar behind Aaron Rodgers.

Rudolph is 9-9-1 in his career as a starter. He has thrown 30 touchdowns versus 22 interceptions while averaging 6.7 yards per pass.

Rudolph would offer far more experience to the Commanders quarterback room than seventh-round rookie Athan Kaliakmanis, who made his NFL debut last Sunday. Kaliakmanis replaced Mariota after the veteran suffered his MCL injury.

Knox projected Rudolph to cost a conditional 2027 sixth-round draft pick.

Why the Commanders Could Trade for Mason Rudolph

Getty Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named the Washington Commanders a suitor for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Daniels is likely to return for the Commanders in Week 5. So, the urgency for the team to acquire immediate quarterback help isn’t extremely high.

Mariota also might not be out long. The Commanders haven’t placed the veteran on injured reserve.

But Daniels has been in and out of the lineup over the past 13 months. It would be foolish for the Commanders to assume Daniels will definitely make the final 13 starts this season. If he plays in Week 5, pundits expect the signal-caller to wear a brace.

Mariota’s MCL injury was also his second in the past seven weeks. The veteran quarterback might have to battle through the knee issue the rest of the campaign.

With those two injuries, it seems likely Kaliakmanis will have an opportunity to play again. In his debut, he completed 15 of 33 passes for 186 yards with a touchdown and one interception.

Few will fault the Commanders if they decide to take this season as an opportunity to develop Kaliakmanis. But if they want a better chance at a playoff appearance in a wide open NFC East, a trade for Rudolph makes sense.

Rudolph saved the Steelers season three years ago, leading the team to a 3-0 record in the final three weeks to earn a wild card spot. During that season, he averaged 9.7 yards per pass.

Based on Knox’s projection, the Commanders could get Rudolph very cheaply. The draft pick the team would agree to send to Pittsburgh could be conditional based on if Rudolph plays.

The Steelers have been reluctant to trade Rudolph in the past. But the team might want to unload the veteran to give Will Howard and Drew Allar more opportunities in practice or a game setting if Aaron Rodgers goes down with injury.