NFL Announces Punishment for Commanders Player After Loss to Colts

The Washington Commanders are 1-3 and coming off a Week 4 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Moreover, one player is feeling a loss in his bank account after appearing on the NFL’s list of fines for Week 4 on Oct. 10.

Commanders’ Amik Robertson was hit with a fine due to a play that the league deemed unnecessary roughness, in which he committed a facemask in the second quarter at the 5:13 mark.

As a result, the league is fining Robertson $11,941. Nonetheless, the Commanders player wasn’t the only player to receive a fine from this game, as the Colts’ Akeem Davis-Gaither was also hit with a fine.

Davis-Gaither received a fine for a play that the league deemed unsportsmanlike conduct in which he was taunting the opposition. Because of that, the NFL is fining the Colts player $11,941.

Washington Will Have Jayden Daniels for Week 5 vs. Giants

Meanwhile, heading into Week 5, the Commanders will have their starting QB back, as Jayden Daniels is good to go for the game against the New York Giants. Daniels is ready to get back on the field and is confident he can get back up to speed.

“Just putting in the countless hours of work and preparation, I just go out there and give myself the best opportunity to perform to the best of my abilities on Sunday,” Daniels told reporters on Oct. 7. “So, just taking it day by day, really.”

Daniels has worn a brace on his left arm since returning to practice last week ahead of the Commanders’ Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts in London. Although he had a chance to play, Washington opted to give his elbow another week to heal, and now he’s ready to go against the Giants at home.

Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Takes It Day by Day Amid 1-3 Record

At 1-3, Washington desperately needs a win or else their season will appear to be heading toward a downward spiral, even if the NFC East remains an open division for anyone to take. After a surprising win over the Seattle Seahawks, the Commanders couldn’t turn that into a momentum builder.

Nonetheless, with Daniels back, perhaps that can turn into a momentum builder after failing to do so last weekend.

Washington is back home for this game against New York, and the last time they played at home, the Commanders looked like a different team, pulling off the win over Seattle. Nonetheless, Daniels isn’t looking to get ahead of himself and is taking each game day by day.

“This week is the game that we have, so obviously we wanna get a win and we got a tough divisional opponent coming in and we know what’s at stake, but you just gotta go out there and take it day by day, play by play and try to execute to the best of our abilities,” Daniels said.

Washington needs a win over the Giants, as it only gets challenging after this game; the Commanders’ next game after Week 5 is against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on Oct. 19.