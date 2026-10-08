Commanders Release Talented 2026 Draft Pick in ‘Surprise’ Move

The Washington Commanders made an unexpected move on Thursday in releasing rookie running back and 2026 6th-round pick Kaytron Allen.

“A surprise: Commanders waived sixth-round pick, running back Kaytron Allen,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Thursday.

“With Jeremy McNichols possibly back, a move needed to be made,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on his official X account. “Still a surprise. The goal/hope is that they can get Kaytron Allen back on the practice squad.”

Allen had played in all 4 of Washington’s regular season games to this point, with 12 carries for 41 yards.

“The Commanders released RB Kaytron Allen, a sixth-round pick this year,” The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala wrote on her official X account on Thursday.

The Commanders are 1-3 heading into a critical Week 5 home game against the New York Giants, who are, for the first time since 2015, alone in first place in the NFC East Division.

“The Commanders released RB Kaytron Allen,” Commanders reporter Ben Standig wrote on his official X account. “Sixth-round pick this year. Suggests Jeremy McNichols will be up this week.”

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Commanders Praised for Drafting Kaytron Allen

The Athletic listed Allen as one of its “favorite picks” in the entire 2026 NFL Draft.

“First-rounder Sonny Styles is the star of Washington’s draft class and will undoubtedly upgrade a defense that needed a leader and playmaker like him,” The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala wrote. “But my favorite Commanders selection was Allen, a durable and powerful runner with good vision and one of the finest nicknames in sports. As he explained: ‘I was a fat baby and everybody in the town called me Fatman. Hopefully, I keep it going in Washington and they call me Fatman and, you know, when I score all you hear is Fatman.’ Yep, the Commanders’ rushing corps will be led by ‘Bill’ and ‘Fatman.’ Giddy up.”

Allen Praised as NFL’s ‘Most Overlooked’ Rookie RB

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport called Allen the NFL’s “Most Overlooked” rookie running back.